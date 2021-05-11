'Home Town': Ben Napier's Mother's Day Tribute to Erin Is Just Too Sweet

✖

Ben Napier didn't shy away from showing his love for wife Erin Napier over the weekend. As they await the birth of their second child, Sunday marked Erin's final Mother’s Day as a mom of one, and her Home Town star husband took a moment to pay tribute to his "better half" in a sweet social media post marking the occasion.

On Instagram, Napier shared a photo of himself and his wife posing next to an old truck with a Laurel, Mississippi license plate. The snap was taken in Wetumpka, Alabama, the location of their newest series Home Town Takeover. Sharing the photo, Napier said his wife "was by my side during the hardest time of our life making 3 shows during a pandemic." He went on to point out, "Oh, also, she was pregnant for all of it. Happy Mother's Day to my better half, and Helen's favorite," he added, referring to their 3-year-old daughter.

Napier's Mother's Day post comes amid an exciting time for the couple, who announced in April that they are expecting their second child together. The couple shared the exciting news with fans after first learning in September that Erin was pregnant, with the couple set to give daughter Helen a baby sister in the coming months. Speaking with PopCulture in late April, the proud parents revealed that their daughter is more than just a little excited to report for big sister duties and "asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?'"

"The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, 'Is my sister coming home tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, it's not tomorrow, it'll be a few weeks,' and she said, 'Okay, I'm so sad to her coming home,'" Ben recalled a recent bedtime conversation he had with Helen. "I thought it was like this, 'Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness,' and it was that she was sad that she wasn't coming home yet."

The Home Town couple is embarking on more than just a new parenting venture, however, as they've also expanded their fan-favorite Home Town universe with Home Town Takeover. The six-episode series, which airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+, finds the couple venturing out of Laurel, Mississippi and to the small town of Wetumpka, where they tackle numerous renovation projects. For more with the Napiers, stick to PopCulture for the latest.