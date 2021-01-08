'Home Town': Ben and Erin Napier's Cutest Updates About Daughter Helen

Home Town couple Ben and Erin Napier have always been great about keeping their fans in-the-know about all the things going on in their lives, as well as providing cute updates about their daughter, Helen. The Napiers married in 2008, with Helen being born nearly three years ago, in 2018. The young girl was born right around the time that Home Town Season 2 premiered. In a May 2020 interview with Country Living, the HGTV home renovation stars opened up about their success, with Erin saying, "We never expected this. Getting a TV show never even crossed our minds." Ben added, "The way it all happened was crazy. It was never something we thought would turn into a career." Notably, the couple's daughter is not featured much on their series, and they almost never share photos of her face on Instagram, but the Napier's still provide updates on their family every now and then. Scroll down to see some of the posts and read the updates.

"We've listened to Yoshimi battle the robots 16 times since she woke up."

"Every high school boy wants a cute girl to wear his letterman jacket, last night, I had 2 of them using mine as a blanket. We watched the parade from our old loft as usual. "The parade was shorter, the crowd was much smaller than usual, there wasn't a pancake breakfast to kick the day off, but we had hot cider while watching marching bands and even old HoHo was there. Merry christmas, y'all."

Low key Thanksgiving, but Helen's keeping it formal (thanks for her dress, [Well Dressed Wolf] [Wildling by Well Dressed Wolf]. She tells me she's NEVER TAKING IT OFF.)"

Yesterday morning, I introduced Helen to the [Macys] Thanksgiving Day Parade. She is in LOVE! Her favorite parts were [Snoopy] and the [NYPD] horses. One of my new life goals is to take her to NYC and watch the parade from a cool vantage point. Anybody know of a cool apartment on the route? Although, watching it snuggled up with her on the couch in her [The Rockettes] jammies is pretty great, too."