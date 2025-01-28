HGTV Star Couple Settles Lawsuit Just Before Trial

Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have resolved a contentious legal battle with Arkansas homeowners just days before the case was scheduled to reach the courtroom, ending a year-long dispute over alleged renovation failures and code violations.

According to CBS affiliate 5NEWS, Matthew and Sarah McGrath of Bella Vista, Arkansas, filed suit against the Marrs’ companies Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction in February 2023, claiming breach of contract and warranty after purchasing a $559,000 home. The McGraths alleged that promised repairs and upgrades were either incomplete or improperly executed.

“Although the contract suggests that building was completed at the time of execution of the contract, the plaintiffs requested specific upgrades to be performed by Jupiter, by and through its agent Dave Marrs,” the McGraths’ complaint stated.

The dispute centered on several unfinished improvements, including missing cabinet hardware, broken windows, and damaged hardwood floors. “As of August 28, 2022, not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed,” the complaint stated (per 5NEWS), adding that subsequent repair attempts “caused more damage to the house.”

The legal situation intensified in March 2024 when inspectors identified nearly two dozen code violations at the property. However, Dave Marrs contested these findings during an August deposition, arguing that some proposed repairs would have actually worsened the home’s condition.

The defendants countered the McGraths’ claims by asserting the homeowners had prevented company representatives and contractors from accessing the property. When court-ordered mediation began in September 2023, it “failed utterly,” according to plaintiff filings.

The case reached a resolution on Friday, Jan. 24, just before its scheduled Jan. 27 trial date. The settlement notice stated: “Come now plaintiffs, Matthew and Sarah McGrath, and defendants, Marrs Construction, Inc. and Jupiter Rentals, LLC, by and through their respective attorneys, and stipulate that all pending claims which are now or may be asserted by any party have been fully compromised by settlement, and upon consummation of settlement, the pending claims in the above-styled lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice.”

The legal challenge emerged as Dave, 44, and Jenny, 46, have continued their successful run on HGTV. The couple, who began their television career in October 2019, are currently featuring in the sixth season of Fixer to Fabulous, where they renovate historic homes throughout Arkansas.