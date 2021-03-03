HGTV's 'Design Star: Next Gen' Gets Surprise Visit From Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in Exclusive Clip

✖

The contestants on Design Star: Next Gen are getting some help with their branding and presentation in a new preview clip obtained exclusively by PopCulture.com. It shows acclaimed dancer and TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss giving the contestants tips on using social media to keep viewers engaged. From the looks of it, his advice goes a long way for each of them.

Design Star: Next Gen is picking up steam on HGTV and discovery+, where the second episode premieres on Wednesday, March 3. The new clip shows its eight competitors preparing for a new challenge, where they will need to make a TikTok video to showcase their latest creation. They have an expert in the field at their disposal, 'tWitch," known for his viral online content and his work with Ellen DeGeneres. He is also husband to the show's host, Allison Holker Boss, who assisted him with some of these tips.

"There is no getting past the boring stuff," he told one contestant. "The more engaging every second is, the better." He advises the designers on reaching an audience without their expertise, telling them to try numbering the steps in their process, or using little stunts like finger snaps or hand waves to transition between steps.

All of this is in service to the contestants' more ephemeral goal: to build a successful brand out of their design work. The show puts eight established designers in a competition to design the best renovation and show that they know how to market it and reach out to the audience.

"Lots of designers and home renovators tell us they dream about having their own show," explained HGTV executive Loren Ruch when the show was first announced. "For the ones selected to be on Design Star: Next Gen, their lives are about to change in ways they can't imagine. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime showcase for their talent and creativity. It will raise their national visibility, multiply their business opportunities and boost their status as social media influencers."

The winner will get a $50,000 cash prize and, potentially, an HGTV show of their own. However, the clip shows that many of them have some catching up on marketing and social media outreach.



Design Star: Next Gen premiered on Wednesday, Feb. 24, on discovery+ and HGTV. This week's episode is only the second out of six total installments. The rest of the series will be available exclusively on discovery+, with a new episode premiering each Wednesday.