'Divided by Design': Married Designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez Face off in New HGTV Show (Exclusive)

Ray and Eilyn Jimenez aren't afraid of a little competition as the married interior designers tackle the Miami home renovation business in HGTV's new show, Divided by Design, premiering Tuesday.

Eilyn blends old-world influences with a timeless functional vibe as the founder and creative director of Sire Design, but Ray favors a modern eclectic approach at Raymond Nicolas Design House. And while the married couple runs dueling design firms in the 305, they told PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere of the nine-episode season that they've found a perfect balance between their work and home lives.

"We're definitely more married to design than divided by design, for sure," Ray joked, adding, "If anything, me and Eilyn, we're there to inspire each other, motivate each other, and help each other."

Ray and Eilyn may be competing for clients, but they often use each other to "springboard" ideas back and forth. "We really try to help each other out as much as we can because obviously, it's going to benefit our studios. It's going to benefit each other and of course our relationship," Ray explained.

In addition to juggling their clients and design firms, the Jimenezes are also undergoing a full gut renovation of their own home, which Eilyn called their "child" – a perfect blend of both of their design ideas. "It's one thing to design for your client where you have your client's needs and wants in the forefront. In this case, it's almost like therapy, it's like [thinking] within, 'What do you want to see and feel?'" she shared. "And then Ray and I kind of translate that into a tangible product."

When it comes to the interior design movements inspiring them now, Eilyn told PopCulture she loves to see that people are "shying away from" always going modern with a home renovation.

"Yes, modern has its beauty, but I think people are shying away from that. We want pieces that have more character, that have history," she shared. "I always say there should be one piece in your home that's a conversation starter. ... Nobody has ever gone to Versailles and been like, 'Wow, I wish this was a bit more modern.' Why? Because it's done in a way where it's beautiful years later."

She continued, "That is timeless design, that is design that has been thought out for the approach of what it's supposed to be within the space. And I think that's the same thing with us. That's less what we're seeing in interior design – being more personal, more of an emotion, more what you want to see rather than what is trendy, what is hot, what looks good."

Divided by Design premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.