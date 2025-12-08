Here’s Why Kandi Burruss May Have Filed for Divorce From Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss has never been mum about her sex life with her now estranged husband, Todd Tucker. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta and on her YouTube channel, she’s talked about inviting others into their intimate moments at times; however, the reason she reportedly filed for divorce is because found out Tucker was dealing with another woman behind her back.

Speculation about cheating has run rampant since Burruss confirmed she filed for divorce in November. Now, YouTuber Funky Dineva alleges he knows what Tucker was up to.

Addressing rumors that Tucker had a secret baby on Burruss, Dineva says that’s untrue; however, the former FOX Soul personality says Tucker has been in a relationship with another woman in Atlanta. “You can stop it with the Todd got somebody pregnant rumor. Todd had a vasectomy very early on in their relationship … Todd ain’t got nobody pregnant,” he said in a YouTube‘s video in a post re-shared by All About the Tea.

“I got her pictures. I know where she stay. And I know her name. But I don’t want to bring no extra stress and duress around Kandi house. So I’mma hold it. I’mma hold it,” they continued. “Her name start with a H,” he continued. “You home-wrecking wh*re … I want you to know I know who you is. And here’s the thing: If I know who you are, and if the information got to me, it’s only a matter of time, I’m giving it by next Wednesday, before your face is plastered all over the internet,” he added. “So, Miss H, you might wanna get your ducks and your story in a row because the way the internet is fitting to eat you alive over Kandi Burruss, you gonna wish you never even winked at that man.”

It’s already been reported that Tucker is questioning the validity of their prenup and potentially seeking alimony if the prenup is not withheld. The two are now fighting for custody over their two minor children. And now, Tucker is reportedly refusing to leave their marital home, despite the prenup stating outright that in case of a split, he’d have to move out within 30 days. They do have a guest house and on the show, it was mentioned before he signed the prenup that he could stay in the guest house.

“He’s allegedly positioning himself as the parent who spends the most time with the kids—posting videos of himself cooking, cleaning, and doing daily routines—while insiders insist Kandi is still a fully active, hands-on mother despite her busy schedule,” Media Take Out alleges about Tucker not leaving the house and fighting for primary custody. “Because Georgia courts can give the marital home to the parent deemed the ‘primary caretaker,’ Todd’s behavior is raising eyebrows among people close to the situation, and the divorce is quickly becoming more complicated than anyone expected.⁣”