‘RHOA’ Alum Kandi Burruss Has Message for Fans Amid Divorce Drama

Kandi Burruss is hanging in there in a challenging time. As widely reported, the XSCAPE member is currently at the start of what seems to be a less than amicable divorce from Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took time out of her busy rehearsal schedule to address concerned fans, friends, and family as she grapples with daily updates in what’s becoming a contentious divorce.

Burruss is set to star in & Juliet for the next several months. She’s currently in New York City.

“I just wanted to say thank you to every single person that texted or sent a DM or message, called, just showed love to me in any way. I appreciate you. I am so thankful. I am so grateful. I’ve just been rehearsing,” she said in an Instagram video. “Obviously, this is a crazy time. And the other day, I was just having a moment. But, I am thankful to you guys. I am back to being my normal Taurus self. So I’m just moving forward and looking for the sun to come out. How about that? But I’m looking forward to all the good days, and today was a good day. It was a great day in rehearsal. Today was a great day. And so, for everybody that tried to call me today, but I was in rehearsal, don’t be worried. I’m okay. I’m okay.”

Just a day prior, she shared a lengthy post about covering her sadness through smiles with a video montage of her celebrating various events and working over the past few months, despite her internal struggles. The video was set to a song she wrote and sang about learning how not to run from her own pain.

“This is what I look like when I’m going through something. I show up for my family, I show up for my friends, I show up to handle my business, & I show up with a smile all while on the inside I’m emotionally broken. In every pic of this video I was internally dealing with something life changing that most of the people in the pics with me had no clue of my inner stress & sadness,” she wrote in part. “This is not being fake. This is just how I deal with things. I internalize and deal with it alone. I am the poster child for the saying “check on your strong friend because you never know what they are going through”. I normally don’t like to share stuff like this but I was listening to this old song that I wrote years ago & felt like it perfectly described how I feel.”

Burruss and Tucker are fighting over their prenuptial agreement and custody of their two minor children. There are reports of infidelity and poor business management on Tucker’s end, leading to Burruss’ decision to end their 11-year marriage.