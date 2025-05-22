Here’s Who Won ‘Survivor’ Season 48

After 26 days outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting on Survivor Season 48, there can only be one Sole Survivor.

Thursday’s finale night kicked off with just five remaining castaways — Mitch Guerra, Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, Joe Hunter, and Eva Erickson — but it was Kyle who walked away with bragging rights and an extra $1 million to his name. Here’s how the finale went down:

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first of two immunity challenges of finale night, Kamilla made an impressive comeback from behind to secure her spot in the final four. As Eva had a well-known immunity idol to play at Tribal Council, the vote came down to Joe, Kyle and Mitch — and it was Mitch who was unanimously sent to the jury as its seventh member.

Photo: Chuck Snyder/CBS

Kyle kicked off his finale night winning streak in the second immunity challenge, earning his spot in the final three and the ability to choose who he would be bringing with him, and who would be competing in the fire-making showdown.

Concerned that his game was too similar to that of his number one ally, Kamilla, Kyle brought Joe with him to the final three, forcing Kamilla and Eva to face off in fire. Kamilla wasn’t able to catch a flame, however, and Eva powered through struggles of her own to claim her spot in the final three.

Photo: Chuck Snyder/CBS

It was then time for Eva, Kyle and Joe to plead their case to the jury. While all three managed to perform well, Kyle had a major moment when he was able to shut down Eva’s argument that she and Joe had made a major move to vote out their ally Shauhin Davari, pointing out that Shauhin’s demise in the game actually came via a secret plan from Kyle and Kamilla.

In the end, the jury agreed that Kyle had played the best game of Season 48, awarding him five votes to Eva’s two and Joe’s one.