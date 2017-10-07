Heidi Montag Names ‘Hills’ Co-Star as Child’s Godmother

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt, welcomed their first-born, Gunner Stone earlier this month, and the pair are now revealing former Hills costar Jen Bunney is godmother.

In an Instagram Story shared to her account Thursday, Montag shared video of a party she was throwing with her husband and revealed that Bunney, 31, was her son’s godmother.

“Cheers! I have one of Gunner’s godmothers here, Jen Bunney,” Montag, 31, said in the video, alongside the caption, “Celebrating [Gunner Pratt] with one of his godmother’s [Jen Bunney].”

Montag and Pratt welcomed their son after eight years of marriage on Oct. 1. As previously reported, Gunner was born at 3:06 p.m, weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. The infant is said to have blond hair and blue eyes.

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting this past April, sharing with Us Weekly how Montag broke the news to her husband.

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it,” Pratt said. “She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

In May, the couple who met on the set of The Hills announced they were having a boy, much to their delight.

“It was in my heart to have a boy,” Montag told Us Weekly. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

She added that the new parents plan on having more kids in the future and that she’s hoping for a girl the next time around.