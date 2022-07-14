Christina Haack Congratulates Heather Rae Young and Ex Tarek El Moussa After Pregnancy Reveal

Christina Hall is not hating on her ex becoming a father again. Sources, in fact, tell Us Weekly that the pregnancy announcement by Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa was no surprise. "She knew about the pregnancy and is letting them have their moment," a source told the publication. Hall shares a daughter Taylor, 11, and a son Brayden, 6, with Tarek. The 40-year-old Flip Your Life author and Heather, 34, revealed on Instagram that they are expecting. "Christina is happy for them," the insider said. "Tarek and Heather are elated and couldn't be happier."

Tarek and Christina split in 2016 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Tarek moved on with Heather in 2019, proposing in July 2020 on the anniversary of their first date. They wed in Oct. 2021, with Tarek and Christina's children in the ceremony. For Heather, having her stepchildren participate in the wedding was important. "These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other," the Selling Sunset star wrote in an Instagram post of their nuptials. "This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know."

Tarek and Christina's relationship post-divorce has been a rollercoaster. Co-parenting has not been a breeze. In May, they were spotted getting into a heated exchange at a children's soccer match. Heather and Christina's husband, Joshua Hall, were also involved in the incident. They addresed the issue in a simple statement to Us, with their rep stating at the time: "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved."

Since then, it appears their relationships are back on track. Heather and Christina shared photos of their blended families after the incident on social media, captioning the post: "Co-parenting 101. Kids come first."

Christina and Tarek rose to fame courtesy of their HGTV reality series. The show premiered in 2013, sparking a handful of spinoffs since. Even after their split, they continued working alongside each other on their shows, maintaining they keep things professional and make a good team in business. Their show ended after 10 seasons, going their separate ways professionally.

Haack began dating Ant Anstead after the split and wed in Dec, 2018. They share one son, Hudson. In Sept. 2020, they announced they were going their separate ways, finalizing their divorce in June 2021. She has since married Joshua Hall.