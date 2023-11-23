ABC Exec Speaks on Conspiracy That Taylor Swift Fans Got 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Eliminated

ABC executive Robert Mills is chiming in on a conspiracy that Taylor Swift fans played a role in Harry Jowsey's Dancing With the Stars elimination. Mills is the Vice President of Alternative Series at ABC Studios. He responded to the mayhem on X (formerly Twitter), to share a screenshot of a U.S. Sun headline that read, "Taylor Swift fans vow to vote Harry Jowsey off 'DWTS' after reality star 'betrays' singer on social media." Mills wrote: "I actually wonder if this is what happened," seemingly joking.

Jowsey, 26, and his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, were eliminated from the reality dance series. He was at risk of elimination multiple times throughout his run on the show. He was repeatedly saved by fan votes until his elimination. Ahead of this week's elimination, Swifties noticed that Jowsey follows Scooter Braun on Instagram. Swift and Braun have been in a public feud over rights to Swift's masters. She re-recorded her albums in hopes of streamlining all monies to her. The music executive sold Swift's master rights to Shamrock Holdings for $300 million in 2020.

Jowsey danced to music from the singer's songbook during his last week on the show. He and Arnold, 18, performed a Rumba to "August" from Swift's album Folklore. He received the lowest score of the night.

"It's been so special. I can't believe we've made it this far," Jowsey said after the elimination results were revealed to be him. "For Rylee's first season, it's so incredible to see her live out her dreams." Arnold added: "I'm so happy with how everything went and I'm so grateful I was paired with Harry…I'm just so proud of him. It was seriously so enjoyable the whole time."