Hallmark Channel’s ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Contestants Dish on Season 2 Strategies (Exclusive)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Hallmark Channel is the most festive network with all day programming now through the end of year for your holiday needs. Last year, the channel made history by debuting its first round of reality programming, one of which was the competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, in which 10 men battle it out to be the next lead in a Hallmark holiday film.

The series is back, with the season premiere airing on Oct. 27. Host Jonathan Bennett, judge Melissa Peterman and guest judges work with the aspiring actors who are put through the ultimate tests in a series of games. May the best man win?!

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, and midway through filming its sophomore season this spring, PopCulture spoke with all 10 contestants. They dished on strategy and what it takes to be a Hallmark leading man.

Congratulations on being chosen to participate in Season 2 of Finding Mr. Christmas! Did you watch the first season? And if so, what did you think?

Angel: Well, I’m excited. I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to be Mr. Christmas.

Craig: Yeah, I thought it was a really neat idea. There are probably guys all over this country who watch Hallmark movies and are saying, ‘I’d love to get the opportunity to be in one,’ and now they kind of have that chance. So I thought it was really cool to see the guys do different challenges, step outside their comfort zone, and have a fun time while doing it.

Davey: It was cool. It was a little bit of a test, I think that’s necessary for me to probably progress in Acting, I felt in my own personal career, I’ve reached a little bit of stagnation, I think where this presents a unique opportunity for me to kind of hone my craft, but also have some fun with the challenges. And one of my best friends is also here, Gabe, so that should make it a lot more interesting. But yeah, I did see last season. It looked like a lot of fun and a chance to get better, which is important.

Drake: I did and it looks like a lot of fun. I’m super excited to be here.

Gabriel: I watched the first season and it was really heartwarming and fun. I loved it every second. So, my favorite character was Parker, actually. I was really sad to see him leave but really happy to see him come back for one more week. I think I resonate with him a little bit because he’s also a model and he’s trying to get into acting because he’s getting towards the end of his career and getting older and has kids, and I’m the same way. I have a 3 month old daughter now, and I want to find another way to provide for her. And also I have my own reasons for trying to get into acting, which would be to kind of prove to my the little kid in me that I can do it because I’ve always wanted to be an actor, but I went into athletics instead. My dad was a football player and I kind of went into that instead, but now I’m here to prove to myself that I can be an actor.

Jake: Yeah, I did. It kept you on the edge of the seat, definitely something very new for me, but it seemed like it was tons of fun and that’s definitely something I had to hop into.

Logan: I did watch a couple episodes of the first season. I thought I would kind of not get influenced so much about the actual whole show, so I kind of wanted to hold myself back from watching all of it.

Marcus: Yes, I did watch some of the first season. I didn’t finish the entire thing, but I thought it was really interesting. I was interested in all of the challenges, they were really cool and the acting challenges I liked. I feel like it’s something that is gonna help me grow as an actor, just doing the challenges themselves. So I’m, I’m really excited for that.

Robbie: I think I’ve watched the first season probably twice now all the way through, and it’s pretty easy because it’s very addicting. You just get so into the storyline and the heart, and everyone loves a backstage story. We all want to know how our favorite movies were made and how our favorite stars, especially Hallmark stars in the Hallmark Universe, came to get these roles, and these actors in the Hallmark world become part of your family and part of your Christmas traditions. So it’s exciting to get to know them in a different way and to see how they landed these roles in these films. So it was hugely inspirational to me and you watch the show and think it’s gonna be one thing and then you kind of come out of it having learned something about yourself.

Rustin: I loved the first season. I was blown away. I think what struck me most was just how collaborative they made the opportunity for everybody to get to know each other, which was so refreshing. I think it’s such a cool way of approaching this process to see a very inclusive way of just kind of getting everyone to cultivate a very good friendship and community. It was very enticing to me as soon as they found me and reached out and asked, I was like, “Oh my gosh, absolutely, I’ll be a part of that.”

What do you think makes a great Hallmark leading man?

Angel: A Hallmark leading man is supposed to have everything: joy, happiness, heart, star quality, and just be full of energy.

Craig: I think the most important thing about being a Hallmark leading man is kind of having charm and charisma. Of course, throughout the course of these few weeks we’re gonna be put to the test with different challenges and whatnot. I don’t necessarily think it’s being about the best one at every specific challenge, but maybe more so doing it with charm and charisma, and I think that will kind of shine through and I think that’s the most important quality for a Hallmark leading man.

Davey: I think a Hallmark leading man is kind of a guy who is relatable, but also kind of can be the focal point. He’s a guy that is a hopeless romantic, maybe, and he’s somebody who can kind of carry the weight of the story and be responsible for delivering the most potent lines in terms of the love stuff, but also be able to have the difficult conversations and you kind of have to have a lot of bandwidth as a leading man. You have to be able to exhibit a lot of emotion. I think guys these days are pretty stoic. So it’s important to be able to be kind of emotionally extroverted on every end of the spectrum and also be able to lead the story and I think I could do that.

Drake: I think confidence is No. 1, someone who’s down to earth and wholesome, and I guess someone who can just really have that star quality on camera.

Gabriel: A Hallmark leading man is someone who’s kind-hearted, loves the holidays, obviously, and is a family man.

Jake: A lot of energy, confidence, just how he holds himself.

Logan: I think the best thing that makes a great leading man of a Hallmark movie is the charm. You gotta be able to charm everybody, whether it’s the children all the way up to the older woman. Anyone watching has to be like, ‘Oh gosh.’ You gotta be the center without bringing up too much attention.

Marcus: A great Hallmark leading man is somebody that anybody can kind of connect with in any way. It’s the way he presents in his manhood, connecting with him in his feelings and his emotions, connecting on an emotional level as well as a physical level. They can see themselves in him and they want to strive to be like that leading man. I think that really kind of speaks to what a leading man should be.

Robbie: I think first and foremost having heart and empathy, because I’m such a believer that who you are as a human being comes through in your acting. And the best actors that we really love, we feel like we get to know who they are and their personalities through their acting work. So if you have that heart, if you have that hope, if you have that joy in you, it’s gonna come out in your acting. I also think that a Hallmark leading man needs to be funny, needs to have those comedic chops. I think comedy is a great way of tackling some very difficult or harder issues by wrapping it up in a bit of a bow and making it a little bit more digestible.So being able to have those punch lines, bringing your funny, quirky personality to the role and to the material is is always going to be a huge win and and be really entertaining to watch.

Rustin: Oh wow! I think that there are so many different takes on that. I think there are different types of men, I think people being authentically themselves is probably what makes any Hallmark leading man, because there are so many different types of people that as long as someone is confident and wants to just express themselves authentically, I think that’s what it takes.

Did you have a strategy going into the competition?

Angel: Yes, my strategy is to be myself, bring all the tools I’ve learned through the past years, and just stay focused, be active, listen, and just enjoy the ride.

Craig: I didn’t think about that until interviews began. My strategy, I guess, is to just kind of be myself. I think being myself is what’s gotten me here. I’m sure there were a lot of guys who didn’t get this opportunity, and I did. So I think I did something right. I didn’t put too much pressure on myself. I just went in kind of light, had fun, and it was myself. So that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.

Davey: Not really. My wife, I think, gave me the best strategy that I could probably provide for myself, which is to have fun and be yourself. Because I am a little bit lackadaisical. I like to maintain a sense of levity, but also I’m extremely competitive. And so, I think if I’m able to meet somewhere in between all of those, have fun. You also want to be aware of the competition, be competitive, but not overly competitive, where it takes away from your experience, and also just have a good time and be myself. I think those are all the ingredients necessary for me to do well.

Drake: Yeah, my strategy was to pretty much practice reading lines, and just really make sure I bring the energy.

Gabriel: My main strategy is just to just be myself. I think that my best asset is who I am and it’s different from anyone else, just like every single person on this earth. So as long as I can do that, I can separate myself from everyone else.

Jake: Kind of just like what I said, just being myself. Again, this is very new to me, so just going in and going in with my confidence and not knowing what to expect and just kinda walking in and feeling good and kinda learning as I go.

Logan: I think I have to try to have as much fun as I can and then make friendships, but also be competitive.

Marcus: I didn’t really have a strategy, it was because things can change at the last minute. It’s very quick. You never know what’s gonna happen. I didn’t want to come in with a set strategy. I wanted to more so come in on a whatever happens type of vibe and be free flow and be ready to work as hard as I possibly can, on the drop of a dime, and be able to just be fluid and not, not rigid in one specific way of thinking.

Robbie: Yeah, absolutely. It’s s a competition show, and I’m here to win. I am incredibly competitive, whether it’s a board game or whether it’s just being in this industry in general. So absolutely, I have had a lot of training and a lot of different experiences being on other television shows and other networks and have a graduate degree in acting, but I don’t think I’m gonna share that right away with everyone. I’ve watched enough competition shows to know that experience can kind of put a big target on your back.

However, I’ve also watched enough Hallmark movies to know that lying is never gonna be your way to the top. It’s never gonna be a way to success. So I’m just going to casually omit some details, but if asked, I’m never gonna lie. I also think that it’s because you’re only as good as your current job that you have. So, I’m also really here to learn and to listen to the judges and to become a better actor and learn about myself, through the process. And so I think this strategy is gonna really help me move forward, discover more of who I am and, and also get to know the guys in an authentic way while still playing the game very hard.

Rustin: What was my strategy going in? Oh man, love on people, be authentic with myself, and just show who I am and if people love that, then that’s awesome.

Were you nervous about who you’d be competing against?

Angel: Not at all. I was happy to meet everyone and see what they could bring to the table and learn from them and hopefully they could learn something from me.

Craig: No. I’m not nervous about the competition. I grew up as an athlete, and that’s kind of taught me a lot of life lessons. One of them being, it’s kind of always you versus you. If you do what you need to do, and if you perform to the best of your ability, not worry about the others, then all will usually work out.

Davey: Not necessarily because if I could just control what I could control, the rest will take care of itself. The nature of the game and modeling and acting is that you’re oftentimes in the same room as the people that you’re competing against, so you learn to kind of block that out. And not really worry about what everybody else does. Obviously, they’re a part of every competitive event, and you’re doing a lot of scenes with them, so you are directly impacted by what they do in a lot of circumstances. But in my case, as long as I stay in my lane, focus on what I can control, then I’m not too worried about the rest.

Drake: I thought about it, but I’m pretty confident in myself. I think that I bring a lot to the table.

Gabriel: Of course I’m nervous, you guys have people from all over the country and it could be anyone, and I’m not going to underestimate anyone else who’s here, so I have to bring my best to be able to win.

Jake: Not so much. It’s gonna be exciting to meet these guys and get to know them and there’s always maybe a little more anxiety about the competition itself. But you respect what they’re doing because you’re doing the same thing. I think it’s gonna be a good time.

Logan: Not necessarily. I’m trying not to think about the nerves.

Marcus: I wouldn’t say I was nervous, but it’s a new experience. It’s something that I’ve never done before. So anytime you’re doing something that you haven’t done before, you’re gonna have a little bit of that nervousness, heart beating fast. I feel like when that happens, I know I’m ready to do something or I’m doing something that I should be doing because I’m doing something hard that’s gonna challenge me and help me move forward.

Robbie: Oh, I’m so nervous because I know that Hallmark has picked nine other incredibly charismatic, empathetic, guys who look good in a Christmas sweater. I think that there’s gonna be a lot of competition. But I’m also very confident in myself and in my abilities and just gonna stay present through the whole experience and have as much fun as possible. I got into this business because I love having fun and acting. Being in front of the camera or on stage is the funnest thing that I have found to do in my life, and also because of the community and the people that you meet. So yes, while I’m very nervous about the competition, I’m confident that I have what it takes, but also excited to get to know the competition and have them make me better.

Rustin: I think they’ve cultivated a good community here, but everyone is out there to make this happen and win this thing.

Now, are you excited about what this would mean for you if you’re chosen as the winner to be part of the Hallmark family for years to come?

Angel: Yes, I’m super excited that I get to have this opportunity to become Mr. Christmas and if I become Mr. Christmas or when I become Mr. Christmas, my family in North Carolina and in South America will be thrilled and happy for me.

Craig: If I were to win, it would be awesome. I grew up with Hallmark on the TV. My mom and my sister were big fans of it growing up, so it was kind of always on. And, over the years as I got more and more into acting, I thought that it could be a really great way to kind of, for lack of a better term, burst onto the scene in the industry. It’s wholesome, it’s fun, it’s kind of right up my alley, and I think that it would be an awesome experience to be able to be the lead in a movie and a Christmas movie nonetheless, and make people smile a little bit brighter during the holiday season.

Davey: It means everything. It’s an opportunity that doesn’t really grow on a tree. And there’s a long line to get into Hollywood or, into TV. And this is, I think, the best avenue for me personally, and what I’ve experienced in the industry so far for me to accomplish that goal, I don’t think I have to stretch very much of who I am to be the Hallmark guy. And when this opportunity came about, my wife, I think, was every bit as excited as I was because we knew that this was probably the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for and a chance to kind of show off, who I am, but hopefully, learn a lot about becoming a better actor and getting a dream role in a Hallmark movie. We’re all familiar with Hallmark and they’re very nostalgic, especially around holiday time. So to be one of the guys in one of those movies would be a dream come true.

Drake: I mean, it’s huge. I feel so blessed to be a part of this opportunity, and that would be so cool to be able to be in a Hallmark movie and just be a part of the program.

Gabriel: It’s like a shortcut in a young acting career that I have. I would take so much longer to get an opportunity like this if I were to go the normal route. So if I got the role, I would just be so elated.

Jake: It’ll just be life changing for me, just diving into something new and seeing how I respond to it and what can come from it, meeting new people and opportunities and just can be a life-changing thing. And I’m really excited to see how exactly that can be.

Logan: I would absolutely love that, being able to star in my own Hallmark movie and then also that leading to other projects and everything. It would mean everything.

Marcus: It’s just a great opportunity to to do something and be a part of something, a part of a brotherhood with the other guys on the show, as well as part of the legacy of Hallmark and just be always being there, especially since they’re still in the early seasons of this and they they don’t know how how big this show can end up getting. So being able to do the early seasons, it can come back around and help me out in different ways in life as well as just the opportunity to do it is so amazing. So I am really thrilled to be here. I’m so happy.

Robbie: Oh my gosh. Are you kidding? This would be a total dream. I grew up watching Hallmark movies with my mom. It was a huge tradition for both of us. Unfortunately, I lost my mom about 10 years ago, and that’s been really difficult, and there’s been harder and better days, but you never get over it. But the thought that she’s watching or knows that I’m here doing this and that I’m living out a dream of mine and a dream of hers is, it is like unparalleled and unmatched. I feel like these incredible actors that we’ve been watching year after year at Hallmark are a family themselves, and there’s nothing I would love more than to pull up a chair at that Christmas dinner table and to be feasting with all of these incredible, incredible actors. And, it would make me proud. I know it would make my family proud and, and I know that I’m making my mom proud.

Rustin: I think that’s what excited me most about this opportunity is getting to be a part of this community that they’ve developed. Everyone has been so wonderful and nice and authentic and friendly. And have been blown away so far in this process and I think that that aligns with who I am and what I have to offer the world. I can’t wait to make more magic with everybody.

Finding Mr. Christmas airs every Monday on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m ET.