Gwen Stefani Talks Coaching Alongside ‘Best Friend’ Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

It’s clear that Gwen Stefani is more than ready to take Adam Levin’s seat on The Voice aside her boyfriend of four years, Blake Shelton.

Appearing on The Talk Tuesday morning, the “Cool” singer discussed her upcoming gig. While talking about Levine’s “bittersweet” departure, she revealed she was very excited to spend more time with Shelton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To think that [Adam’s] not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake, the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt,” she shared on Tuesday.

“But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work,” Stefani added of the show where they first met. “I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.”

On May 24, it was announced that Levine, 40, had decided to leave the show and would be replaced by Stefani. Following the news, Shelton, 42, wrote a sweet message to his friend on Twitter.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet,” he tweeted. “Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Stefani revealed Tuesday that she was also having a tough time processing the chain of events that occurred just two weeks ago.

“I have not even posted, I haven’t talked about it yet, because it was such a shock,” she shared. “And, Adam’s actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show, he texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him.”

Although she said she was sad to see him leave after 16 seasons, she admits to be excited for him to spend more time with his daughters: 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 16-month-old Gio Grace, who he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo.

“I’m happy for Adam because he’s been doing it 16 seasons,” she said. “He has his babies. He’s going to be able to go on tour and do music in a different kind of way.”

Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015 when they met as coaches on set of The Voice. Their relationship turned more serious over the years, although both have taken turns at denying marriage and engagement rumors.

Last December, the country singer told the TODAY Show he and Stefani “aren’t just dating, you know,” adding: “This is something that I feel like is meant to be. I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody.”

A source recently confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that despite not being engaged, they’re planning for a long-term future together.

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable,” said the source. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

Stefani will return to The Voice on season 17, which premieres in the fall on NBC.