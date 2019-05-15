‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Savannah Chrisley Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Sassy’ Brand Name

Savannah Chrisley has officially chosen a name for her beauty brand, and it couldn’t be more fitting.

In Tuesday’s episode of Growing Up Chrisley, a Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, dad Todd Chrisley broke the news to children Savannah and Chase that all their L.A. dreamin’ was about to come to an end unless they put some real results on the table.

“Listen, I love y’all but this is coming to an end,” he told them. “If you love it out here so much, you’ll come up with a plan to pay rent on this place.”

That didn’t strike either Chrisley kid well, with Savannah attempting to build her beauty brand and Chase trying to break into the acting field, but Todd was not to be moved.

“Your mother and I are no longer going to subsidize for y’all to sit on your a— and not be making progress,” he told them.

That lit a fire under Savannah, who in addition to choosing a “sassy but sophisticated and clean” scent during an official perfume class, decided on a name for her brand with a meaning close to her heart.

Sassy by Savannah Chrisley comes from the reality personality’s nickname “since when [she] was born until now.”

“Dad had a point that I needed to get real serious about my brand before I left L.A., so I have come up with a name, and it’s Sassy,” she explained to the camera. “Like, I kind of like a little edge, but I’m still conservative, you know? It’s just the perfect mix.”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2020.

Photo credit: USA