'Great British Baking Show' Eliminating Certain Episodes After 'Mexican Week' Controversy

The Great British Baking Show is not moving forward with its country-themed challenges following criticism that "Mexican Week" and "Japanese Week" were culturally insensitive in past seasons. Great British Baking Show producer Kieran Smith announced the change in a new interview with The Guardian ahead of Season 14, set to premiere on the U.K.'s Channel 4 this fall ahead of its Netflix debut.

"We didn't want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat," he said of Season 13's "Mexican Week" theme. "We're not doing any national themes this year." The baking competition series faced criticism in October 2022 when the Mexican-themed challenge featured hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding wearing sombreros and serapes and making stereotypical jokes about Mexico. The show faced similar backlash in Season 11 for its Japanese-themed episode.

"We're doing all the regular weeks: cakes, biscuits, bread, patisserie, chocolate, plus party cakes is a new theme," Smith noted of the upcoming season. "No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love." Judge Paul Hollywood added, "We chose this year's challenges very carefully to be approachable. In a way, we've returned to the philosophy of the first three series. There are some beautiful classic ones and they've been a big success."

The upcoming season will also be the first since Alison Hammond joined Fielding as the show's new co-host, replacing Lucas after his three seasons on the show. "Finally I can talk about it! I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining [The Great British Baking Show] and can't wait to meet this year's bakers," Hammond said in a Channel 4 announcement at the time. "It's a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started."

Hammond's announcement came three months after Lucas announced his departure from the tent. "xxx Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," the actor wrote in a statement at the time. "So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. ... I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! xxx Matt."