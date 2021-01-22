'Good Bones': What to Know About Interior Designer MJ Coyle on the HGTV Series
The world is very familiar as to who the Good Bones mother-daughter team are, but the show's Head Interior Designer MJ Coyle remains a mystery. The star, who Mina Starsiak Hawk describes as "wildly talented," assists the team in delivering dream homes for couples on the show, but not much is known of his personal life.
Starsiak Hawk spoke on their relationship with Popculture.com describing Coyle as the designer who understands their eclectic descriptions. “It used to be a designer that the network hired and provided for us that was out of state. [But] MJ is local — we’ve known him for a while, and he’s just wildly talented. It took about half a season for him to meld minds with mom and me,” she laughed. “We would give him a couple of words like, ‘This house is kindergarten chic,’ which means nothing to most people, [but] he would know exactly what we wanted, and find the things and make it, ‘kindergarten chic.’”
He's been married to his partner for two years. He captioned one of his recent Instagram posts telling the intimate story to his followers. "12/18/2017 under a giant Christmas tree in Quebec Andrew asked and I said oui!" he said. "Then in shock I drank about 100 cups of boozey hot coco."
He stands with the Biden-Harris administration. He posted a photo of the new Vice President saying "The only way forward."
His father was a veteran. Coyle shared a photo of his parents and shared a couple of his other titles such as "Architect, husband, artist."
He and his husband bought a new home last year. "We walked in saw the amazing potential and giant sunny great room and said, yep this is it. A million meetings and headaches later we are in! We can’t wait to start all of our renovations. You might even see it on tv,' he said.
The couple has several pet babies. They have two dogs and a cat, that he posts updates on via social media.
