'Good Bones': What to Know About Interior Designer MJ Coyle on the HGTV Series

The world is very familiar as to who the Good Bones mother-daughter team are, but the show's Head Interior Designer MJ Coyle remains a mystery. The star, who Mina Starsiak Hawk describes as "wildly talented," assists the team in delivering dream homes for couples on the show, but not much is known of his personal life.

Starsiak Hawk spoke on their relationship with Popculture.com describing Coyle as the designer who understands their eclectic descriptions. “It used to be a designer that the network hired and provided for us that was out of state. [But] MJ is local — we’ve known him for a while, and he’s just wildly talented. It took about half a season for him to meld minds with mom and me,” she laughed. “We would give him a couple of words like, ‘This house is kindergarten chic,’ which means nothing to most people, [but] he would know exactly what we wanted, and find the things and make it, ‘kindergarten chic.’”