'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Son Jack Adorably 'Helps' Feed the Family Dogs

Mina Starsiak Hawk has a big helper on her hands! The Good Bones star shared an adorably messy peek into her daily life with her followers Tuesday, revealing that 2-year-old son Jack has appointed himself as being in charge of feeding the family's dogs. Sharing a photo of the little one holding up an empty bowl as the family's pups look on, interested, the HGTV star joked that "life is messy all the time, but more so with two large dogs and two kids."

"Jack’s big on 'helping' feed the dogs nowadays," she wrote in the caption. "As if the dogs themselves didn't make enough of a mess, allowing Jack this pleasure 9/10 times results in a dumped water bowl." While the mess is "not the end of the world" because the family invested in machine washable rugs, Starsiak Hawk's followers joked that "at least he wants to help" out around the house, joking that a day would come on which he would be less interested in chores.

Starsiak Hawk is also mom to daughter Charlie, 4 months, and is officially calling it quits on having kids. The Two Chicks & a Hammer founder recently underwent a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast augmentation on Dec. 5, telling PEOPLE in a new interview that her C-section scar was a "very visual and physical reminder of not looking like myself and not feeling like myself anymore." The mother-of-two also had developed diastasis recti during her pregnancies that left her with nearly 5 in. of separation between her abdominal muscles that made it hard to do her job.

"I do a very physical job and I like working out, and your core is so attached to everything, every movement I do, like swinging a hammer," she shared. "And I just didn't feel like I was going to be able to work out and get this back to where I felt strong, like myself, like I did before kids." Eight weeks out from surgery, Starsiak Hawk joked that she was initially a "terrible patient" when it came to relaxing until a DIY home project left her feeling like she had been hit by a truck.

"Believe me, surgery is hard, recovery is hard, time away from work is hard," she said of her journey so far. "I also recognize that I'm in a very good, lucky position that I was able to do what I felt like I wanted and needed to do, to get to a good place. I feel strong, I feel attractive — and I feel like myself again."