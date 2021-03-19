'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Mourns Loss of Dog Sophie in Tearful Tribute

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram to share with her followers that she is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Sophie. In a tearful tribute that featured a number of photos of the pup with her and her children, Starsiak Hawk wrote, "Nowhere in my brain would today end without Sophie, but it has. Much like B, she’s saved me far many more times than I saved her."

"She’s with her sister and with Stefie gone one year, she’s with her," Starsiak Hawk continued. "They’re taking care of each other now bc they both knew we’d all be ok here. And we will. Just not today. Tomorrow will be better." Along with the photos and memorial, Starsiak Hawk also shared a video clip that she filmed prior to Sophie's passing, wherein she shared that she had just dropped the dog off at "the vet for the fourth time this week." She explained that she was worried that Sophie was "not gonna make it."

Starsiak Hawk's husband Steve Hawk also posted a memorial to Sophie, sharing a photo of him holding her along with some photos of Starsiak Hawk with the pup as well. "SOPHIE!! RIP. She was a REAL homie. We are kind of at a loss of words," he wrote. "But what we know is Sophie loved EVERYONE. She especially loved Jack and Charlie (and Mina if I’m honest). Such a beautiful dog inside and out. Sophie will hold a special place in our family forever. She will be reunited with Beatrice..."

The terrible loss of their loyal dog Sophie comes a month after Starsiak Hawk posted about the sudden death of a close friend of Steve's. In the Instagram post, the reality TV star shared a picture of her holding their young daughter Charlie and shared how emotional she was feeling over the awful news. "I should lay her down. Let her practice putting herself to sleep. She’s getting so good at it," she wrote. "But I’m also sitting here with my husband, watching an amazing and heartbreaking tribute to Steve’s dear friend that unexpectedly passed."

Starsiak Hawk went on to write, "Tragic enough on its own, but he has a young boy. Also named Jack, like ours. And it’s one of those moments that puts so much in perspective. So for now, I’m going to let her fall asleep here and be thankful for what I have. It’s so much. And I’m so lucky."