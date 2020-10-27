'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New 'Corner'
Good Bones star Karen E. Laine is keeping her Instgram followers up to date on her latest project: "Karen's Corner." The acclaimed designer purchased a new space in Indianapolis, Indiana as a "combination storage, workshop and retail" location for her home improvement projects. Fans are still marvelling at Laine's work capacity, even through retirement.
Laine is best-known to fans for co-starring on HGTV's Good Bones with her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk. The two restore old homes in the Indianapolis area, often stripping them down to "the bones" and building something new practically from scratch. The two are icons in the DIY home improvement world, especially since Laine left behind a career as an attorney to start their business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. While Laine continues to appear on Good Bones form time to time, she officially retired from the business in 2019.
Still, it is clear that Laine is not resting on her laurels in retirement. She has so many projects that she needs a separate space in which to pursue them. Her plans for "Karen's Corner" or "The Corner" appear to be small, but she can't stop fans from getting excited. Here is a look at the updates she has posted so far.
Purchase
On Oct. 1, Laine announced that she and her husband, Roger had purchased a building in the South Village section of Indianapolis known as "Monuments by Wearly." The old business had been open since 1899, so it is a perfect fit for Laine's rustic, reclaimed aesthetic.prevnext
Paint
A few days later, Laine showed her followers the first progress report as she gave the inside of the building a bit of a makeover. That included stripping the carpeting, painting the walls and redoing the lights.prevnext
Floors
View this post on Instagram
We have started calling it "The Corner" because Karen's corner will forever remain a state of mind. Flooring in showroom is down! Tile in bathroom is up and base coat of paint is on. For those who asked, no online store ☹️, no employees (just me), combination storage, workshop and retail. Current plan is hours posted on social media. There will be no chickens, but River will be there when I am. #thecorner
Just over a week later, Laine was back with another astonishing update. Here, she showed the new floors, which were nearly finished being installed, and the spruced up bathroom. This was her longest explanation to fans as well, as she explained that "The Corner" would not include an online store, or any other major expansion of her work so far. "No employees (just me), combination storage, workshop and retail," she explained. "Current plan is hours posted on social media."prevnext
Two Chicks District Co.
For those that don't know, The Corner is not Laine's first foray into brick-and-mortar retail. Back in July, she and Starsiak opened Two Chicks District Co., a shop for their unique reclaimed household items in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood of Indianapolis. The building was previously used as a warehouse for their construction business, but is now becoming the hub of their interactions with fans.prevnext
Hangout
These two shops are not just meant to be stop-and-go stores, either. Nor is it just a way to capitalize on the family's HGTV success. Starsiak told The Indy Star: "It's not just a store that's a destination because of the show, but actually a stronghold in the community."prevnext
Inventory
While The Corner is under construction, Two Chicks District Co. is already up and running, with about 1,800 square feet full of inventory. That includes everything from $6 vases to $4,000 couches, and everythign in between. Many things are branded with either Two Chicks and a Hammer or Good Bones signifiers, and customers are encouraged to browse the unique selection.
"Anyone coming in can leave with something and not feel like, 'oh, that's too much for me," Starsiak said. "There are some things in here, I think, 'eh, I probably wouldn't put that in my house.' But it's the style of the company. We do everything with a little bit of a Two Chicks twist."prevnext
Season 6
With all these developments in Laine and Starsiak's lives, Good Bones will ahve quite a bit of catching up to do in the upcoming Season 6. Season 5 ended with episodes about Laine's retirement from the company, and Starsiak's struggle to conceive a second child. When fans see them next, they may be surprise to see how busy the two stars have been.prev