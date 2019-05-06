‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Gets Mommy Shamed Over Latest Video

Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak found herself as the subject of mommy shamers after sharing video of her infant son, Jack Richard to social media.

The HGTV personality took to Instagram on Aug. 28 to share video of Jack sound asleep — and it is utterly adorable!

“Starting him young on some quality lullabies,” she wrote. “Please disregard the perma-paint on my hands…. mommas still gotta work [shrug emoji].

But while fans were not one bit bothered about the perma-paint on her hands and reveled together in the benefits of lullabies to help tiny tots sleep, a few took issue with Starsiak’s son dozed off beside her iPhone playing soothing tunes.

“He is so adorable. I hope the WiFi is not on because that is not good for him so close to his brain,” one concerned user wrote, adding how “WiFi exposure is not healthy for us and having it right [next] to his head is not a good idea.”

When other fans of the 31-year-old Indianapolis-based real estate agent came to her defense, the user, who claims to be a nurse practitioner added that she was only “trying to bring more awareness to this issue.”

Another user chimed in, echoing the concerned citizen’s job, writing she too had the same thoughts of the cellphone being so close to his head.

“Their skulls are not as hard as adults and radiation from tech products penetrates them easier and is harder on them,” she wrote, adding how many of these studies are done in Europe.

While the connection between Wi-Fi usage and babies has drawn criticism for years from concerned parents and researchers, a 2016 Harvard report suggests early studies provide enough evidence to suggest that parents should take caution.

In the report, doctors and scientists from Harvard and Yale warned how pregnant mothers should limit their usage of cellphones around their tummies as it could risk exposure to their unborn babies that potentially cause harmful radiation, and impact brain development.

However, the U.S. wireless communications industry known as the CTIA, cited a Food and Drug Administration statement countering the study by outlining how there’s just not enough evidence proving cellphones can cause a health risk.

“CTIA and the wireless industry defer to the scientific community when it comes to cellphones and health effects,” the group said in a statement. “The peer-reviewed scientific evidence has overwhelmingly indicated that wireless devices do not pose a public health risk for adults or children.”

The group went on to state that in addition to the FDA, the World Health Organization and American Cancer Society, a plethora of international organizations and health experts have found no scientific evidence of health risks stemming from radio frequency energy in babies either in utero or out.

“The FCC has determined that all wireless phones legally sold in the United States are ‘safe,’” the association said. “The FCC monitors scientific research on a regular basis, and its standard for RF exposure is based on recommended guidelines adopted by U.S. and international standard-setting bodies.”

While Starsiak has not commented on the remarks, the new mom, who gave birth to Jack Richard with husband Stephen Hawk last month, might have to just shake it off her shoulders. In recent months, many reality stars have been the subject of mommy shaming, including Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World on TLC.

The 25-year-old who gave birth to her son Jackson in 2017, has been the subject of criticism from mothers on her social media platform, receiving some less than friendly comments from fans and followers of the TLC reality series.

One notorious incident was when Roloff shared video of her infant son, Jackson in his lounger while wearing a diaper. In the footage, Jackson is trying to reach for the fruit mobile atop him, specifically the pear and it was the lack of a seatbelt that really set off fans

“Yes I am aware he’s not strapped in,” Roloff wrote with a face palm emoji. “Were (sic) sitting right next to him!” Along with the image shared to her Instagram Story, Roloff jokingly wrote, “Bad mom award.”

Little People, Big World will return in 2019, while no date is set yet for Starsiak and her HGTV home renovation show, Good Bones, which will be returning for season 4 soon.

