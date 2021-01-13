'Good Bones': Mina Starsiak Just Unearthed the Best Childhood and Teenage Photos of Herself

HGTV personality, Mina Starsiak Hawk treated her followers to a walk down memory lane this week as she hopped on the "post a picture" Instagram challenge to give Good Bones fans a chance to see more of her life before she chronicled her family's adventures on TV and social media. Sharing never-before-seen photos from her childhood right up through her time at Indiana University as a young woman, the HGTV star and new author had fans absolutely delighted with the pictures she chose to share, some even including mom Karen Laine. The Two Chicks & a Hammer co-founder saved her throwback photos to a highlight on her Instagram account, but keep scrolling for some of the most hilarious and adorable photos from her past.

Baby Pics (Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk) Starting off in her younger years, Starsiak Hawk gave a sweet peek at her and her husband Steve Hawk's baby pictures. Rocking red specs, baby Mina looks skeptically at the camera in her photo, while Steve held up one finger for the photographer while rocking a blond bowl cut at a slightly older age. prevnext

Time With Mom (Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk) Asked for a photo of mom Karen when she was growing up, Starsiak Hawk shared a snap of her mother to her Story. Karen looks just like her daughter in this blast from the past, hanging out on the floor with baby Mina, whom the HGTV star joked looked "like Chuckie." prevnext

Bowl Cut Life (Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk) At the request of another follower asking for baby photos, Starsiak Hawk shared another picture with her mom taken during her first years of life. Noting that she was rocking a bowl cut much like husband Steve in another picture she shared, the Indiana native quipped, "Back when the bowl cut was what you got no matter your gender." prevnext

Growing Up (Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk) Starsiak Hawk also shared pictures from later on in her childhood, including this adorable photo in which she poses in a ruffled one-piece swimsuit and some awesome velcro sneakers next to her two brothers. prevnext

Elementary School (Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk) Moving on to elementary school, Mina looks too cute dressed as a fairy princess for Halloween, as her brothers rock an old school pirate outfit and dinosaur costume by her side. All three kids appear to be working out how to pose for the photo, with only the dinosaur actually grinning for the shot. prevnext

Middle School (Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk) Taking us all the way back to middle school, Starsiak Hawk joked she had "literally nothing" she could even say about this photo, which looks like it could have been taken on the first day back to school. Rocking a blue spaghetti strap dress and white slides, the HGTV personality asked if anyone else remembered the classic '90s and 2000s' store dELiA*s. prevnext

High School (Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk) While Starsiak Hawk "reeeaaaally had to dig" for a shot of herself in high school, she eventually found one to share with her curious followers. Laughing in the candid shot, the mother-of-two rocks a white cardigan buttoned in the middle over a camisole, paired with a black choker and pendant necklace in what would have been quite the trendy outfit. prevnext