'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine's Newest Photo Has Fans Praising 'Mamma Chick'

Fans are swooning over Karen Laine's latest Instagram photo. The Good Bones star sent her followers into a whirlwind Monday after she took to the social media platform with her newest selfie, which had some dumbfounded over the 58-year-old's age, insisting that she must be much younger and asking what her secret is.

Marking one of her first posts of the new year, the update showed Laine sitting in her vehicle, securely seat belted in. Her face half cast in shadow, her blonde locks were pulled back into a ponytail, putting her bangs on full display. The HGTV star offered up a subtle smile, and it only took a handful of minutes before her 128,000 Instagram followers began chiming in.

Soon, the comments section of the post was flooded with remarks praising Laine, many encouraging the Good Bones star to dish on her skin regimen, because, as one fan noted, "you glow girl!" Amid comments praising Laine as "so pretty," "beautiful," and "wonderful," many followers couldn't help but express their disbelief over Laine's age, one person writing, "you DO realize that you keep looking younger and younger! You're an inspiration!!!"

Another fan joked that Laine looks "more like Mina's sister than her mother." Meanwhile, another added how she keeps "getting more beautiful as the days go by!! What is your secret?????" Other fans took the opportunity to swoon over Laine's hair, one commenting, "love this hair color on you" before another added, "love your lighter hair!"

In the comments, some fans also inquired about Laine's CoolSculpting results. The HGTV star, renowned for her home renovations, revealed on Oct. 25 that she did a little CoolSculpting on her upper arms "to try to get rid of the despised flappity flap." She even shared a photo of herself undergoing the procedure, with her granddaughter having been at her side to "entertain me the entire time!"

While fans seemed to hone in on Laine's physical appearance, her Monday post had actually been used as an announcement that she had joined Cameo, the service that allows fans to connect to their favorite celebrities through personalized messages. In her Cameo profile, Laine says she is "making the world a better place, one house at a time." While fans can chat with Laine for $5.99 or purchase their own request for $25, they can also catch her on Good Bones. The HGTV series has already been renewed for a sixth season, which is set to air sometime in 2021. For more on Laine, Good Bones, and all things HGTV, stay tuned to PopCulture.com.