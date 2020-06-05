✖

With much of the world currently practicing social distancing guidelines and taking immense precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic to help flatten the curve, it's no secret we're all quarantining in the comfort of our home sweet home. Combine that ease with the fact that millions of Americans have also received $1,200 in stimulus checks, and you've got yourself a mini-renovation — that is, if you take the advice of HGTV's Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak-Hawk.

Warranted you budget effectively and want to spend a bit of that money to refresh your home for spring and summer, the 35-year-old home designer told PopCulture.com exclusively that a little goes a long way if you want to change up some things at home during quarantine. "If there's a need, obviously that's unique to your home — but let's say everything's functioning," Starsiak-Hawk told PopCulture. "Your plumbing's fine; you don't need to change out your water heater — paint! You can do it inside. We're all quarantined. Repaint your front door a new color. Or, put some shutters on that are cute; or repaint your interior. New cabinet pulls on your kitchen cabinets can make a big difference. Those are all really budget-friendly items."

Starsiak-Hawk is no stranger to sharing tips with fans about mini renovations and restorations. Last spring, the now soon-to-be mother-of-two shared tips for outdoor inspiration with PopCulture after collaborating with Lowe's on DIY projects that included building boxed planters to vibrant front porch revitalization to dramatically resurrect your home's décor and feel.

"I worked with them, and we put in a bunch of really pretty, bright-colored plants instead of just painting the front door. I know this is a silly thing to be excited about, but they have the best fake mulch I've ever seen in my life," Starsiak-Hawk said at the time. "It made my front planting bed look incredible. I said that I wanted fake mulch, and I thought they brought the wrong stuff because it looks so good. Never buying another kind ever again." She also shared how quality landscaping is "a sign of spring" when you drive around neighborhoods. "You put a fresh layer down, it's a nice, clean slate, and it just feels good," the Hoosier said.

Another thing that feels good is the upcoming Season 5 premiere of the Indianapolis-based renovation series premiering at a special time on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET, which Starsiak-Hawk tells PopCulture is going to be a "fun" season of renovations. Between bigger homes, navigating mom Karen Laine's retirement, the rollercoaster of pregnancy, and their new storefront for District Co., the mother-daughter duo has been keeping busy and is now ready for fans to follow along with their day-to-day life. Promising "crazy demos," more "beautiful afters" alongside "new and exciting stuff," the season is set to be a wild one as it sees significant changes taking place, including modern aesthetic elements in production that amplify the show's style.

"Our production team is incredible," Starsiak-Hawk told PopCulture. "They're all so wildly talented. They're always — not only competing with other shows for making our show the most beautiful it can be — but with themselves. I'm excited for everyone to see it!"

Good Bones Season 5 premieres at a special time on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV before the OWN Town Hall, airing across Discovery's networks at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can tune into Good Bones every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET after this event. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more with Starsiak-Hawk, including what she thinks of mom-shaming critics, her mother's retirement, and what fans can expect from the new, stylish season. For all your reality TV coverage and more, follow us on Twitter @PopCulture.com.