'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Shares Photos From Daughter Kelsy Gray's Wedding Following Near Setback

A wrench may have been thrown into the plans of Kelsy Gray's marriage to her longtime boyfriend Neil, but according to her mother, Karen Laine, not even that setback could stop the celebrations. Shortly after her daughter and now son-in-law said "I do" during a romantic ceremony over the weekend, the Good Bones star took to Instagram with some first-look images at the night.

In the first of two posts, Laine gave some major props to the band the Indigos, who stepped in and saved the day after the original band for the wedding backed out. Sharing an image of the band mid-performance, Laine said that she and her family were "soo glad" The Indigos "were able to step in for Kelsy's wedding." Laine explained that Huckleberry Funk, the band initially booked, "bailed on her minutes before the event for another gig." In the post, she dubbed the latter musicians as "the now hated and reviled" group.

That wedding mishap had first been documented by Gray's sister and Laine's other daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk. In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story Saturday, Hawk said that the band had been "paid in full" and had initially been in attendance, but left because of a double-booking. In the posts, she said, "poo on them." At the time, Hawk, too, had showered praise on The Indigos. Chronicling the night, she revealed that the band came in at the "very last minute" to save the day, adding that they were "so fun."

Thankfully, according to Laine's Instagram updates, the kink in their plans didn't ruin the night. Along with her post giving a major shout out to The Indigos, the HGTV star also shared a gallery of images showing all of those in attendance smiling happily as they celebrated the night away, with Gray even taking part in a bit of "bride surfing."

With their nuptials now behind them, Gray and Neil are now celebrating life as newlyweds with a much-deserved honeymoon in North Carolina, where Gray isn't letting them just sit back and relax. On her own Instagram account, she has been documenting their getaway, revealing that they are spending plenty of time outdoors in nature an even hiked up and down a mountain and made it out "alive."