‘Good Bones’ Star Karen Laine Shares First Photo With ‘Tiny Little Bundle’ Baby Jack

Good Bones star Karen E. Laine is one proud grandmother!

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Monday to share the first snapshot of herself with new grandson, Jack Richard.

“Such a tiny little bundle. Everyone is home and doing well,” the former defense attorney turned TV star captioned the photo of herself cradling her daughter Mina Starsiak‘s first child.

The image garnered a slew of positive comments from fans, many congratulating her and calling Laine the “BGE,” which translates to “best grandma ever.”

Laine shared another snapshot of her darling grandson on Tuesday that showed her daughter, Starsiak was “raising him up right.”

“Mina and Jack’s first trip out of the house is to pick up a case of rose,” she captioned the image of the infant in his stroller alongside a bag of wine.

Last week, Starsiak and her husband, Stephen Hawk welcomed their first child into the world at St. Vincent in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Born Aug. 9, the 33-year-old mom and real estate agent took to Instagram to share details of her little boy, who arrived at 4:15 a.m., weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches upon his arrival. Starsiak and Hawk, who tied the knot in June 2016, are also “parents” to three dogs, Sophie, Beatrice and Frank.

Starsiak’s mother Laine has been quite excited for her grandson’s arrival since the pregnancy announcement was shared this past winter.

In video from HGTV, Starsiak filmed a surprise for her mother, with the baby news and went the extra mile off-screen with some extra thoughtful gifts — a gift box with baby booties for Stephen, and a custom woodworking of the Two Chicks & a Hammer (the mother-daughter business) logo for Laine.

“I wanted to do something a little creative, and people always say, ‘When’s the baby chick coming?’” Starsiak told HGTV via a press statement. “I had a local woodworker make the Two Chicks logo, and there’s a puzzle piece where the baby chick will go next to it.”

When Starsiak shared the news with her mother she quipped, “Because I finally made a grandbaby for you, you’re never allowed to be mad at me again. I think that’s how it works.”

Starsiak and her husband have been hard at work this year building a new house for their growing family, but have not moved too far from mom who lives just a few homes over.

“The new house is a-maze-balls!” Starsiak said. “This is our forever home, so I’ve poured over the floor plans for about a year and included everything we could ever want or need, including a dog bath area, a second living space and a third space exclusively for a kids play space.”

The HGTV home renovation show, Good Bones, will be returning for season 4, as audiences continue to see Starsiak and her mother, Laine, revitalizing Indianapolis, Indiana, one property at a time.

Photo credit: HGTV