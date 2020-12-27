'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine: All the Best Photos of 'Mamma Chick' With Her Family

Good Bones is one of HGTV's most popular series, and fans can't get enough of their two lead stars, Mina Starsiak Hawk and mom, Karen Laine. Highlighting renovations in and around Indianapolis, the mother-daughter work to break down old homes to the studs for luxurious and gorgeous properties, with a fresh, unique twist. But while Laine technically retired from the company she previously built from the ground up and shared with her daughter, Two Chicks & a Hammer, in 2019, she still frequently appears on the renovation show taking part in arts and crafts. Though when she isn't filming, Laine is enjoying time with her family. This list includes her significant other, Roger, her business partner/daughter and her son William Starsiak. As a high-profile TV personality, Laine has several fans and followers on Instagram. These people like to see the updates in her life and how she spends her time away from work. The photos show that a lot of her time is spent with her loved ones and her pets. Here are some of the best photos from Laine's Instagram account.

Big fans of the Colts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Oct 21, 2018 at 11:10am PDT As residents of Indianapolis, Laine and Mina are big fans of the hometown Colts. They have regularly attended games and cheered on some of the big-name quarterbacks. They also had the unique honor of flipping the coin to open a game on Oct. 18, 2018. The Colts played the Buffalo Bills and secured a 37-5 victory. Quarterback Andrew Luck threw four touchdowns in what would be his final season prior to a surprising preseason retirement in 2019. prevnext

Daughter Kelsy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Nov 28, 2019 at 7:33am PST Daughter Kelsy is the chief business officer of District Co. and plays a large role in the family business. She also spends time with her mother during Indianapolis events. One example is the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash, annually held in November. "[Kelsy] is our chief business officer and she needs to get a world of credit for how long and hard she's worked because although Mina is the boss, Kelsy's the one who makes the things happen," Laine told PopCulture.com in June 2020. "Working with Kelsy is a delight. She has all the human relationship skills in the world, and she and I are really good at, 'This is business' [versus] 'This is personal.'" prevnext

'A Very Brady Renovation' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Sep 16, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT There are countless photos of Laine and Starsiak Hawk thanks to their time together filming Good Bones. However, there are certain ones that make people laugh due to the unique aspects of the situations or the random expressions on their faces. One example is from A Very Brady Renovation on HGTV. The photo showed Starsiak Hawk holding up what appeared to be a PVC hippo while looking very perplexed. Granted, Laine also mentioned that the outline could have been a rhino. prevnext

Her pet cat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Apr 15, 2020 at 7:43am PDT Laine is a big fan of her pet cat. She has posted several photos on social media showing the fuzzy "social media manager," one of which featured the cat wearing a mask on its head. As it turns out, her husband also is a big fan of the cat; he just doesn't want to admit that fact. She recently caught him in the act of playing with the cat, but he didn't appear to be very happy about the photographic evidence. prevnext

Close to her own mama View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Jun 21, 2020 at 5:43am PDT As photos on Instagram have shown, Laine is very close to her mother. She has shown this over the years and has explained that spending time with her is more important than attending some public functions. When Laine explained that her decision to visit her mother instead of head to the Two Chicks District Co., many people responded and said that they completely understood and would have made similar choices in their own lives. prevnext

With husband Roger View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Sep 23, 2020 at 5:46am PDT Laine recently celebrated an anniversary with her husband. The pair got dressed up, enjoyed some fancy drinks and celebrated their love together. This anniversary capped off a summer in which they also found time to take in live performances — while adhering to social distancing policies. They also wore matching wolf pack shirts, bringing considerable entertainment to people around the world. Laine explained that they didn't plan out the outfits; it was just a coincidence but also proved that she had married the right person. prevnext

Time with the grandkids View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:46am PDT Spending time at the doctor's office can be boring, but Laine had a more enjoyable experience recently. She worked with her son, William Starsiak, to make some "adjustments" to her arms. While she remained in his office, Laine had time to visit with her granddaughter. prevnext