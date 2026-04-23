’16 & Pregnant’ Personality Set for Prison Release After Bank Robbery

Josh Drummonds is gearing up to be released from federal prison next month. The 16 & Pregnant alum served seven years in prison.

Drummonds appeared on the MTV reality series in 2009 and 2010 with his then-girlfriend, Nikkole Paulun. The pair welcomed a son, Lyle, in 2009.

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Paulun shared a TikTok video revealing that Drummonds will be out of prison in May, while also discussing their rocky relationship.

Drummonds has been in prison since 2019 for meth possession and armed robbery charges. Prior to the lengthy prison stint, he reportedly was in and out of prison numerous times between 2009 and 2012 for various charges such as domestic violence, assault, and theft.

In 2012, he went to prison for breaking into Paulun’s friend’s house because he thought she was there, Paulun explained in the TikTok video. After the friend called the police, Drummonds resisted arrest, which resulted in him serving a four-year prison sentence.

But their story together didn’t stop there as they reconciled following his release in 2016, but things escalated further. “I don’t even have words to describe how bad it really was,” Paulun said in the video, she finally kicked him out in 2017 after he was hit with a domestic violence charge. He relocated to Texas to live with his sister when he ran out of options in Michigan.

“She had kind of lived a rough life and turned her life around, and she wanted to help Josh do the same,” Paulun said of him moving in with his sister. But it wasn’t good in Texas either, and he was arrested for assaulting his sister.

During their 16 & Pregnant episode, Paulun was supported by her parents and brother. At the time, she was considered to be too immature to become a mother.

Since her time on the show, she is now a married mother of three, and an influencer with over 250k followers on Instagram alone. She posts videos of her daily life as a mother and wife, also sharing personal testimonials, plastic surgery updates, product reviews, and more.