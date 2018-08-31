‘Gold Rush’ Renewed for Season 9 at Discovery Channel

Gold Rush fans have another season of mining drama coming soon.

Discovery has renewed its hit reality show for a ninth season, reports The Hollywood Reporter, which will premiere on Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The network’s The Dirt pre-show will also return that day at 8 p.m. ET.

THR reports that the season will be one of many changes for the Gold Rush crew, as fan favorite miners intermingle with new blood while looking to make their fortune on new claims.

After six years working under Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness will be faced with his own claim as a new mine boss this year, putting his years of hard work and reputation on the line for a chance to spread his wings. Ness’ mother passed away in March of this year after a long struggle with cancer, and the time he spent at home during her final days are sure to influence the upcoming season.

Bringing on friends from his time in Wisconsin, THR reports, the fan favorite personality is trying to prove his dad wrong when he predicted the move would mean him coming home “broke with no friends.”

While OG miner Todd Hoffman announced earlier this year he was leaving the mining life behind, his 23-year-old former rival Schnabel is still working to prove his worth against Klondike miner Tony Beets, getting embroiled in a land war that could leave him stumped without right hand man Ness at his side.

Beets, meanwhile, is working to make a profit without Schnabel getting in his way, reportedly doubling down and vowing to match Schnabel’s aggressive $7.2 million goal.

In February, Ness opened up to PopCulture.com about the show’s eighth season and the secret to bringing home the massive gold haul the crew was able to dig up that year.

“I just think it’s work ethic,” Ness told PopCulture.com. “We just flat out put in the time. In six months, as far as weekends go, I don’t get them. I take three or four days off all summer. … I think it’s just flat out work.”

He added, “For me, it was just learning to trust myself, trust my instincts … and now it’s gotten to the point where I don’t think about it. If I know something, I just go with it.”

We’ll see what the crews manage to bring home this year.

Gold Rush returns for another season Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery