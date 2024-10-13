Kandi Burruss Spills Deets on Daughter’s New Bravo Reality Series

Kandi Burruss is the queen of hustle and as turned such into an entertainment empire that houses music, clothing, accessories, sex toys, food and beverage, and cosmetics. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared her entrepreneurial acumen for 14 seasons on the reality series, which spewed five spinoff shows and specials. And now, her daughter, Riley Burruss, is following in her footsteps. The NYU graduate is part of a new Bravo reality series that chronicles the lives of Real Housewives kids and other celebrity kids as they navigate life in the Big Apple. Not much about the show has been made public, but Riley has been on Bravo since she was 6, so she’s familiar with the reality world.

Burruss recently shared some insight into the show. The show is currently titled Making It In Manhattan and is rumored to include Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter, Ming Lee Simmons; Damon Dash‘s daughter, Ava Dash, and Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice.

“My daughter, Riley, she’s on a show that’s coming up at the top of the year, so she’s going to be doing reality,” Burruss tells PEOPLE of her 22-year-old daughter. “So, I’m still there. I’m still part of that family.”

Meanwhile, Burruss is enjoying her time away from RHOA camera. She’s kept busy with her multiple business as she simultaneously tours with her group XSCAPE, acts on shows like Reasonable Doubt, and produces Broadway productions such as The Wiz.

“Not that I don’t like the show [RHOA], I just feel like when I left, I had done 14 seasons straight. No other Housewife had done that,” she explained. “So a lot of times, I was filming all year-round reality, and that can be a little draining.”

She recently announced that she’s producing Othello on Broadway, which will star Denzel Washington. Her short-term goal is to win a TONY, which she’s already been nominated for.