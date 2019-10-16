‘Ghost Hunters’ Stars Daryl Marston and Mustafa Gatollari Preview Major Challenges With ‘Suicide Hotel’ Episode (Exclusive)

The first season of A&E‘s cutting-edge reboot series Ghost Hunters led by team leader, Grant Wilson and his gifted investigators is delivering a whole new level of paranormal challenges with its latest block of episodes tonight, starting with the very eerie, “Suicide Hotel.”

In Wednesday night’s episode kicking off the first of two brand new investigations, Wilson and his hunters travel to Illinois‘ Original Springs Hotel in Okawville to answer an urgent call from the hotel owner’s desperate son, concerned over his mother’s welfare. With three of the four previous owners dying by suicide, in addition to reports of distressful specter sightings and unexplained, sometimes aggressive activity occurring, the team works hard to decipher what is really going on in the 19th century hotel.

With the squad exploring the historic hotel nestled in the shadows of cornfields and small-town Americana, Ghost Hunters co-team leader, Daryl Marston and investigator, Mustafa Gatollari tell PopCulture.com exclusively that when claims get this serious and disconcerting, it’s important to be thorough.

“This episode is really interesting [because] when you’re a paranormal investigator, there’s a lot of temptation to go into to a place that has a very gnarly history — something with a history that is on paper, kind of terrifying,” Gatollari said to PopCulture.com. “And there’s a lot of suicides that occurred here — two of them were certain, one of them was shady, not a lot of people knew [about it].”

The team’s paranormal historian and site analyst adds that when cases like this emerge, it’s important to err on the side of caution. “A lot of times there’s a temptation for paranormal investigators to jump at everything that happens and they’re going in with that bias, so the cool thing about this episode is we went in, we knew the history, but we kept a level head,” he said. “And I think it was a really challenging investigation in that regard.”

Gatollari shares that fans can expect to see the team presented with a unique challenge that many investigators are faced with on a number of paranormal cases, but they were able to take some reasonable steps when tackling the case and get to the bottom of it all.

Marston reiterates Gatollari’s note to PopCulture.com, adding that when a lot of paranormal investigators come into a location, they jump at the history and make quick assumptions. But that shouldn’t be the case.

“When it came down to it, the team was really, really amazing and we all did our due diligence and really dug in and found out the truth about the place,” Marston said.

Ghost Hunters airs at 9 p.m. ET on A&E, and stay tuned to PopCulture.com for all your coverage on tonight’s new episodes.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.