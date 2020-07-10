Garry Chapman Hospitalized: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Worried About Dog's Son Following Concussion, Multiple Fractures

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are sending Garry Chapman their thoughts and prayers after the 19-year-old son of Duane "Dog" Chapman was hospitalized last month in a scary accident on a four-wheeler. Garry was released from the hospital just last week, Dog told The Sun recently, after suffering a "slight fracture in his tailbone and a slight concussion." The youngest son of Dog and late wife Beth Chapman has yet to speak publicly about his accident, but he's had plenty of support from Dog the Bounty Hunter fans all over. Keep scrolling to read all the warm wishes heading his way as he continues to recover.

Prayers Some fans of the Chapman family sent Garry and his whole family prayers after the "awful" accident. Some even included colorful GIFs to illustrate their point.

Beth Watching Over Another assured Garry that he had an "angelic drone" watching over him, referencing an interview Dog did on Jerry O back in August 2019, in which he said Beth's spirit was acting as an "angelic drone" and helping him catch fugitives after her death in June of that year. "She would go out there and yell and watch like I was in a boxing ring," he said at the time of Beth's enthusiasm for the team while she was alive. "I never lost a fight, because she was there doing that. So she fought all the way 'til the very end."

Facebook Well-Wishes View this post on Instagram A post shared by GarryChapman (@garrychapman) on Nov 12, 2019 at 7:39am PST Once news broke of Garry's injury, people on Facebook made sure to leave their well-wishes on PopCulture's page. One person commented on the original story about his injury, "Prayers love you dog and family you guys are the best." Another reassured the family, "I will pray [Garry] boy." Still another looked for the silver lining in the painful situation, which is Garry's relatively quick recovery, commenting, "Glad he will be OK." Many others left the prayer hand emojis to make their intentions clear without using words.

In Good Hands View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Jun 11, 2020 at 5:59pm PDT As Garry recovers at home, he is in good hands with the family of his dad's fiancée, Francie Frane. Frane, who got engaged to Dog in May, told The Sun ahead of the Fourth of July weekend that her son and daughter-in-law are "taking care" of Garry, and that the trio is "building a great relationship." Dog added of Garry's disposition when meeting Frane for the first time that he is like a "little Beth," and remained skeptical of the new woman in his father's life at first. However, now Garry "takes to Francie more than" his dad, Dog joked.

'Keep Going' View this post on Instagram A post shared by GarryChapman (@garrychapman) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:49am PDT Garry definitely has the attitude of someone who will recover well from a setback like this injury. Just a few weeks before his injury, the 19-year-old shared a photo from atop a horse on Instagram with an inspirational caption. "No matter how bad things are, just keep going," he wrote. "Keep the same past, don't let anything get in your way. Speed up when you can but done everything slow down. If you do that, you'll never be stoped [sic]."

Remembering Beth View this post on Instagram A post shared by GarryChapman (@garrychapman) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT Garry's most recent social media post, however, was a tribute to his late mother on June 26, which marked the one-year anniversary of Beth's death. The teen said he missed his mother's advice and comfort in the year since she passed. "You always knew the path I was on and where it lead which helped you give me invaluable advice," Garry wrote alongside a black and white photo of Beth lounging on a raft in the river. "To think I've not been able to lean on you for a year now makes me uneasy; but if your lessons taught me anything I can't stop, I must keep going, until my dreams are a reality."