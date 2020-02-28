‘From Not to Hot: Family Crisis’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Mama June, and She Has Totally Transformed

Mama June Shannon is back on TV after her crack cocaine arrest alongside boyfriend Geno Doak in March 2019 sparked a series of events that led to them hopping from hotel to hotel away from the reality personality’s two daughters, and she undeniably looks worse for the wear. In a new trailer for Mama June: From Not to Hot | Family Crisis released Friday, the WeTV star comes face to face with daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon in what appears to be an intervention.

After the arrest, Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon claims to the camera in the trailer that June is “not in a safe place,” and that Doak has “such a hold on her.”

Traveling to Alabama to “snatch her up,” she is confronted by an angry Doak, who shouts at her to leave.

“I don’t care how many rocks I have to turn over to find June, I’m not leaving Alabama until I do,” Doe Doe assures the camera.

“He’s a piece of s—,” Pumpkin says of Doak. “I don’t think that Mama understands that everything she does affects all of us too.”

“Mama said nothing’s ever gonna come between us,” Alana adds. “I don’t even know who she is anymore.”

Coming together for an intervention, a tearful Mama June confronts her daughters, insisting to the camera, “Nobody knows what the real story is.”

Pumpkin adds to the camera, “Mama said there’s people after us and they may come after you. This is a dangerous situation.”

“All this s— has gone far enough,” she continues. “This could get crazy. I’m about to throw down.”

Meanwhile, Alana’s father, Sugar Bear Thompson, and his wife, Jennifer Lamb, are considering filing for primary custody of the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors alum after she was spotted on Facebook Live pretending to snort cocaine.

“I think it’s time for us to rethink this custody agreement,” Lamb tells the camera. Pumpkin, however, doesn’t seem to be on board with a change, as she has been raising Alana in their mother’s stead, threatening to see the couple in court if they try to interfere with the sisterly duo.

It’s definitely going to be an emotional season as the sisters try to navigate their difficult family situation.

Mama June: From Not to Hot | Family Crisis returns to WeTV on Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

