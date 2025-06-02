Will Joe Rogan Return as Host of New ‘Fear Factor’ Show?

FOX is keeping audiences in the dark on if Joe Rogan will return to terrify and shock audiences across the globe as the host of the Fear Factor reboot.

The network announced a reboot of the Rogan-starring reality series earlier last month; the original series was one of the most popular reality TV shows ever created, with forty different spinoffs aired since the series started in 2001.

The new “bigger, bolder and more daring” Fear Factor switches up the show’s premise by making it a stretched-out competition between one group of contestants that is based on voting each other out—almost akin to a variation of Big Brother, except the players have to constantly perform death-defying stunts.

But FOX told Deadline it’s too early to say whether the popular podcast host will return to the series that made him famous.

“We just ordered the series and we are in the process of hiring showrunners and everything right now,” said Michael Thorn, entertainment president at FOX. “Obviously he’s major talent tied to the show, but it’s too early for us to say how we’re going to move forward right now. But we’re thrilled to have the property and think we’re going to be able to really compliment our unscripted lineup with it.”

It remains to be seen what, exactly, a new Fear Factor will entail. The original, which aired on NBC, was always a three-stage self-contained episode featuring physical tests, mental tests, and then stunts from an action movie to close out the hour.

No further details have been announced about the new version of the classic reality series.