Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Draws More Criticism Over Red Carpet Photo With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham’s outing to the Venice Film Festival has drawn all kinds of reactions, and many of them have not been positive. While the acclaimed festival has drawn ire from the entertainment industry for welcoming works from Roman Polanski and Nate Parker, those in the reality TV realm have been curious why Abraham was invited to the cinematic celebration with her daughter, Sophia, in tow. Abraham posted several updates from her Italian getaway, and one of the posts with Sophia is garnering some unwanted attention.

The post, uploaded on Friday, is an edited shot of the mother-daughter duo on the red carpet for Polanski’s film J’Accuse (also known as An Officer And A Spy). The main criticism Teen Mom fans raised was that it seemed like Sophia was an “accessory” for her Abraham, based on this and other recent outings.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen another person drag their kid around with them like this to this extent. It’s so strange,” one critic wrote. “Are you that desperate for relevancy? You’re only known for Teen Mom so nobody recognizes you without Sophia? Lmao how sad. Give up already Fraud Farrah, you will never be a celebrity.

“The kid is not a showpony; why give her the impression that this will be her future?” another added. “She’s going to be nuts by the time reality kicks in. It is a form of abuse, and it is sad to watch. Farrah, I think you are doing well for yourself. You want to be in the spotlight; that’s okay. You are a adult, but this little girl is not a handbag.. And who wants to see kids at a adult event? If you are invited at a red carpet kids event then bring her… don’t become a clown just for publicity.”

Two more reactions brought up the question of if Sophia should be back in school by now and why Abarham did not edit Sophia with the sparkly filter she gave herself.

“Sophia Deserves, to have that Photoshopped sparkle on her too!” one follower wrote. “She looks so pretty.”

Another wrote, “Does your kid even go to school? What are you doing?”

Many also brought up the controversy the former MTV personality stirred up just before the Italian vacation. In a peculiar YouTube video, Abraham ranted about how her daughter, 10, was manipulative. Teen Mom fans were clearly not over the moment and brought it up yet again.

“What’s gonna happen when Sophia sees what you said about her on that video?” a critic wrote. “She wanted to get ice cream instead of working and uploading a video. That’s not manipulation that’s called being a 10-year-old. Poor baby”

“Your best date? Three days ago she was manipulating you to the point u were going to go tirade on her,” another pointed out. “I can’t even imagine this child’s life behind closed doors…shes a prop for ‘mama’ then just left to fend for herself with her ‘list’ to complete..that is if she doesn’t make excuses not to be able to complete them then get belittled by her ‘mommy dearest.’”

A third wrote, “You literally made a video about how manipulative your daughter is.”

