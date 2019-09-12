Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Officially Launches Cosmetics Line

Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year, but the reality star has had plenty to keep her busy in the meantime.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Evans launched JE Cosmetics, sharing the news with a series of Instagram posts documenting a party celebrating the company, including a series of photos of the former MTV star clutching a pillow emblazoned with the brand’s logo.

“Last night was a huge success!” she wrote. “Thanks for everyone coming out to support the launch of [JE Cosmetics]! More pictures coming soon. Follow the account for more updates! Website is now LIVE and we are taking orders!”

Multiple other posts featured photos of Evans posing at the party, with the AGEEE wearing a bright red suit without a shirt underneath and black sandals. In one photo, she stood beside husband David Eason, who was in a blue jacket, black pants and a black shirt.

“Love you to the moon and back,” Evans wrote.

The only product currently available on JE Cosmetics’ website is an eyebrow kit that retails for $40 and features a brow pencil, brow powder, brow wax, two pairs of tweezers, a brow wand, highlighter and mini scissors.

The mom of three originally launched the brand back in 2017 with liquid lipstick in eyeliner, though the brand’s social media channels took a noticeable break from September 2017 through July 2019.

Evans was fired after Eason shot and killed her dog, Nugget. Eason had been fired from the MTV series before his wife after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement in May, via PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

