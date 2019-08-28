Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Brooke Burke Kisses Mystery Man in Steamy New Photos

Brooke Burke has a new love interest. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted kissing a mystery man on the beach in Malibu on Tuesday a few days after she went on a romantic date with real estate agent Scott Rigsby. Burke wore a tan bikini on Tuesday while kissing and holding hands with the tattooed man on the beach after going for a swim.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Us Weekly reported that Burke was dating Rigsby, with a source telling the outlet that their relationship was “newish,” although it’s unclear when they reportedly got together.

Burke, 47, and Rigsby were spotted at Little Beach House Malibu on Saturday, looking “very into each other,” according to the source, who also said that Burke was “rubbing his back” during the outing.

Previously, Burke was married to Melrose Place alum David Charvet, with whom she shares daughter Heaven, 12, and son Shaya, 11. She and Charvet divorced last year after 12 years together and seven years of marriage; the two continue to co-parent together following their split. “We have a beautiful relationship right now, which is really valuable,” she told Us Weekly in April, denying reports that they were kindling a reconciliation. The Dancing With the Stars champion and former co-host said she counted herself “so lucky” to have a “deep relationship and long history of love” with Charvet. “We’re still a family,” she said.

“I’m just trying to stay positive and take care of myself and listen to my body and my heart, you know, just kind of going through it,” she said a year before, which is when the news of the split broke. “It’s all new. I’d be lying if I said it’s all fabulous and positive. It’s a big change. There are hard days, you know, and really good days. [I’m] just walking through it and spending a lot of time by myself.”

Charvet told the outlet in August 2018 that he wasn’t focused on dating yet. “The kids are doing good. It’s been an interesting year, but a good one,” he told Us Weekly. “I’m not focused on dating. I’m kind of focusing a lot on work and my children and making sure that everybody’s good.”

She was also previously married to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fischer, with whom she shares daughters Neriah, 19, and Sierra, 17, from 2001 to 2005.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta / Contributor / Getty