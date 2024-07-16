Former 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay to Pay Over $13K Per Month In Spousal Support to Ex Bryan Abasolo

Former The Bachelorette star, Rachel Lindsay has been ordered by a court to provide substantial monthly alimony to her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo. This ruling marks a significant turn in the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings, which have been marked by public disagreements and financial disputes.

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay must pay Abasolo $13,257 per month in temporary spousal support. This amount, while considerable, falls short of Abasolo's initial request for $16,275 monthly. The court mandate specifies that payments are to be made in two installments, on the first and fifteenth of each month, commencing July 15. The duration of these payments remains open-ended, continuing "until further order of the Court."

Lindsay's financial obligations don't end there. In addition to the monthly support, she has been directed to contribute $20,000 towards Abasolo's legal expenses by September 3. This ruling represents a significant victory for Abasolo in the ongoing legal battle.

The divorce proceedings began on Jan. 2 when Abasolo filed for dissolution of their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who met and became engaged during the 21st season of The Bachelorette in 2017 and married in 2019, had been together for four years before their separation.

The path to this ruling has been contentious. In May, Abasolo initially sought emergency financial support, requesting $75,000 for legal fees and claiming an annual income of just $16,000. Lindsay contested these claims, arguing that Abasolo was misrepresenting his earnings and asserting that his reported income was "less than he would [earn] if he worked at McDonald's" based on Los Angeles minimum wage standards, according to People.

Lindsay further alleged that she had been "paying for virtually all of Bryan's expenses" since their separation on December 31, 2023, including costs associated with the house he "refuses to vacate." She maintained that Abasolo was capable of supporting himself given his "ability and opportunity to generate income."

The absence of a prenuptial agreement has complicated matters significantly. Lindsay, a lawyer by training, addressed this issue on Natasha Parker's podcast Hidden Gems (per E! News), explaining that their financial situations were more balanced at the time of their marriage. She expressed regret over not insisting on a prenup, stating, "I think every person should have a prenup. I could have never predicted that in 2024 I would be getting a divorce. You just never know what life's gonna throw at you, what's gonna happen."

Lindsay further elaborated on the podcast, "A lot of people are like, 'You're a lawyer, do you have a prenup?' I don't. The reason I didn't is because the place that I'm in now—financially, however you want to define it—is totally different than when I got married. We were more level, and I wasn't in California."

The divorce announcement itself became a source of friction between the former couple. Lindsay claimed in a June 26 filing that Abasolo informed her of the divorce filing via text message, shortly after a face-to-face conversation in which he allegedly failed to mention his intentions.

Lindsay stated, "Approximately 30 minutes after he left the house, he sent me a text message that simply read 'Hey ... I just wanted to let you know that I officially filed.'" She added that she was "shocked" by the news. Abasolo disputed this account, providing text messages to support his assertion that Lindsay was neither surprised nor shocked by the news.

As the legal proceedings unfold, both parties are scheduled to return to court in September for a mandatory settlement conference. This meeting could potentially lead to a resolution of their ongoing disputes or set the stage for further legal battles.