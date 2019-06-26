Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Calls out ‘Bachelorette’s Jed Wyatt for Alleged Girlfriend

Since news broke about Bachelorette front-runner Jed Wyatt having a girlfriend, fans aren’t letting him off the hook that easy and neither are a few former Bachelor faces.

“What the f—, Jed?” Nick Viall told ET on the red carpet at the 2019 NBA Awards. “I don’t have any inside information, but there seems to be some hard-hitting evidence [that he had a girlfriend while appearing on the show].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, revealed last week that she and Wyatt had been together four months before he made the decision to go on the show.

Although Viall did say he’s not super familiar with the situation, he did confess that it’s not uncommon for cast members to be dating someone or be in a relationship during the casting process.

“I have had friends of friends who are going through the casting process surprisingly ask my opinion about going through it, who admit they’re actually dating someone,” he said, also mentioning that with the rise of social media, determining whether someone’s on the show for the “right reasons” is “a little more justified these days.”

Stevens said the couple spent the night together the night before he flew to L.A. to compete for Hannah Brown‘s heart.

“He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it,” she said.

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” the Nashville based singer admitted. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

She said that he only went on the show to use it as a platform because he didn’t want his “dad to have to help” him pay rent anymore. She continued to say that Wyatt’s plan was to make it to top five and that was it.

At this point in the competition, it’s still unclear on who Brown may pick to be her husband, but Wyatt is certainly at the top of her list. Viall says he’s got all the confidence in her because she “has a really good head on her shoulders.”

“I think she’s doing great,” he said. “I had high expectations for Hannah, but she really is — a lot of people like to say mature for their age, but from what I talked to her, she has a really good head on her shoulders for being 24. And I thought that was impressive.”

Viall did say how Brown has handled the Luke P. situation regarding sex will do nothing but further the franchise.

“I think she’s a very authentic person, and it’s almost hard for her to be inauthentic, which I really enjoy,” he admitted. “I think the paradox of someone like Hannah, who has been very outspoken about her faith — which I think is great, but also that sometimes makes us feel judged and shamed — I think she’s been open about this. I think she’s been a role model for a lot of young women who maybe come from a traditional upbringing, and it’s OK to kind of liberate yourself. So, i think it’s great, and I think she’s doing a fantastic job.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.