‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Getting His Own Show, ‘Flipping 101’

Tarek El Moussa is starting a new chapter with his own HGTV series, Flipping 101. The reality television personality, known for co-hosting Flip or Flop with ex-wife Christina Anstead, will headline the new series in which he will teach real estate newbies the art of flipping houses.

The 14-episode series will follow El Moussa as he lends his expertise in the house flipping world to novices looking to get into the competitive business. The show is expected to premiere in 2020.

“My passion for real estate has led me to flip hundreds of homes over the years and I’ve been incredibly lucky as an entrepreneur to build a successful business,” El Moussa said in a statement. “Now I get to help first-time flippers learn the ropes, find the best property deals and show them how to make the most profit on their investment.”

The new series comes as a new season of Flip or Flop, reuniting El Moussa and Anstead in front of the cameras, is set to return to HGTV next month.



“Flip or Flop fans have followed Tarek’s personal and professional journey for years and now HGTV will show off his expertise and personality in a whole new light,” HGTV president Jane Latman said in a statement. “People daydream about what it would be like to renovate an investment property and make a profit. Tarek is a skilled and seasoned expert who can help newcomers navigate the pitfalls of house flipping.”

The new season of Flip or Flop will be accompanied by a new digital series titled Tarek’s Flip Side, available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on-demand across all platforms, HGTV’s Facebook and HGTV’s YouTube Channel.

The web series will give fans a close look at El Moussa’s personal life as he works on his business, plays hard and also spends quality time with his kids and family.

El Moussa’s new shows announcement comes on the heels of the successfully first season of Anstead’s new show, Christina on the Coast, which premiered earlier this year on the network. The series featured Anstead working with clients on their dream homes in the West Coast, while also touching on her personal life and relationship with husband Ant Anstead.

Flip or Flop will return for an 18-episode season starting Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The new season will find the business partners working on the massive home transportations they are known for, as they also work to co-parent their children together since the divorce.

“Christina and I are in a really good place right now,” El Moussa said in a previous statement. “We’ve worked hard to keep our business strong, but our kids will always be our #1 priority. It’s important they know we respect each other and that we only want the best for them.”

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa will premiere in 2020.