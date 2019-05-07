‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa ‘Nursing’ Husband Ant Anstead After Injury

Just a few weeks after marrying Ant Anstead over the holiday season, Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is “nursing” her new husband after he was injured in an amateur soccer game.

On Sunday, Anstead posted a picture of himself laying in bed watching television with his right leg propped up on a pillow as he munched on pizza.

“Despite scoring all four goals in our 4-1 win today (good news!) I ended up pulling my hamstring!! (Bad news!)” Anstead wrote, adding a sad emoji. “sore AF! But, all those years of playing I have learned that after an injury you must RICEP!!! R – rest… I – ice… C – compression… E – elevation… P – pizza.”

He continued, “To anyone else injured…. you are welcome! (nursed by the wife [heart-eyes emoji]).”

El Moussa did not post about her husband’s injury, but she did share an adorable video on Monday. In the clip, Brayden, her son with Tarek El Moussa, is seen using a hanger to unlock a door from the other side. “Brayden – always making us LOL,” El Moussa wrote.

El Moussa and Antstead, a British TV host, got engaged in secret in September and tied the knot in her backyard on Dec. 22, 2018, after one year of dating.

The couple kept their nuptials a secret, and made sure their children were involved in the ceremony. El Moussa shares two children with El Moussa, Brayden, 3, and daughter Taylor, 8. Anstead has two children from his previous marriage, daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE about the wedding. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

“It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa added. “Everything we wanted.”

After the wedding, El Moussa officially changed her last name to Anstead. She also changed her Instagram handle to Christina Anstead. They also spent the start of 2019 in Bora Bora on their honeymoon.

Tarek El Moussa, who filmed a season of Flip Or Flop with El Moussa after their divorce, told fans on Instagram he is “actually happy for” his ex-wife. He also called out “bulls–” articles describing him as “devastated and depressed.”

“First time I’ve spoken about this — Christina got married, yes,” El Moussa told fans on his Instagram Story. “I’m actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. And most importantly, it’s good for my children.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina El Moussa