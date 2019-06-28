‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina Anstead ‘Dealing With Major Heartburn’ During Pregnancy

Christina Anstead’s third pregnancy isn’t going as swimmingly as she’d like. The Flip or Flop star revealed that she is suffering from heartburn throughout the third trimester of her pregnancy with new husband Ant Anstead‘s first child. She opened up about her pregnancy woes in a candid Instagram update on Thursday, reflecting on what a “crazy month” June has been for her family.

“Tay had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all headed up!), [Ant Anstead] tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & Bray got some not to fun virus that’s going around,” she wrote. “Needless to say … June and it’s (sic) gloom are almost over and we are ready for July.”

She added some details about her 29th week of gestation, writing, “[I’m] dealing with some major heartburn … but we are in the home stretch. Time to start preparing the nursery.”

In the photo, she cradled her baby bump while donning some casual workout gear. On her Instagram Story, the HGTV star also shared a screenshot of “all the joys” of being 29 weeks pregnant. The photo showed a list of symptoms frequently associated with this time window: gas, bloating, hemorrhoids and lightheadedness.

Previously, Anstead wrote on Instagram about how “brutal” her first trimester had been. “The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35 — considered a geriatric pregnancy) [laughing out loud] … or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray … But yikes, it really blind sided me,” she wrote at the time. “Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs …. Anyways, I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”

She also thanked her “amazing husband” Any, 40, for “being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a list more cray than usual.”

Anstead and Ant married in a surprise wedding in December 2018. Anstead shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who she divorced in 2016. Meanwhile, Ant shares son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex-wife Louise Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star first shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of her and Ant embracing as she held out a photo of a sonogram.

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” she wrote at the time. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

“And then…… there were FIVE!!!” Ant wrote on his own page. “(Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”