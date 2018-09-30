See the Bedroom Joanna Gaines Designed for Her Sons

Joanna Gaines is total mom goals! The Fixer Upper alum took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her life with five kids last week, including a custom-designed bedroom for sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 9.

In the photo, the Gaines boys are relaxing reading in bed in the shiplap-covered bedroom, which is complete with industrial-looking bunk beds and a plaque reading, “These are the days.”

“Yes indeed… these are the days,” she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Joanna and hubby Chip have been busier than usual as of late, having welcomed son Crew into the family in June.

“And then there were 5,” Chip shared on Twitter to announce the news at the time. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

Joanna also made an announcement on social media, writing, “Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

As fans of HGTV know, there’s no keeping the Gaines from taking on new challenges, however, which in addition to their newest family member, also includes the Magnolia Journal, Waco, Texas restaurant Magnolia Table and their line of home goods at Target. Joanna also has a design book, Homebody, coming out by the end of the year.

“My design book is finally on its way to the printer and we are officially DONE! I couldn’t have done it without this team. We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now and it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling tonight…Thankful. Relieved. Vulnerable. Giddy. Hopeful,” she shared on Instagram in August.

“I believe Home is the most important place on earth,” she added. “And at the end of the day, it’s not really all about decorating or even a specific style… it’s about your story. My hope is that this book isn’t just pages filled with pretty pictures but that it is a guide that helps you create a home and space that you truly love.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Joanna Gaines, HGTV