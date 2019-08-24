Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Slams Critics of Dancing Skills Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere

Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke is hoping to achieve more than just winning the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With The Stars Season 28 this fall. She is also hoping to prove all the haters wrong by showing how her dancing skills have only gotten better since her days with the girl group.

.@AllyBrooke opens about the hate she received in the past which criticized her dancing. She will prove haters wrong as she will star in the 28th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’! 💃 pic.twitter.com/Rn1Yn3QaJU — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) August 21, 2019

While on Good Morning America Wednesday with the other members of the DWTS cast, the 26-year-old San Antonio, Texas native was asked why she was going on the show.

“I was in Fifth Harmony and I… there was a lot of dancing and I feel like sometimes some of the dance moves were a little harder and some people would leave some not so nice comments,” Brooke said, referring to the comments she got online.

She continued, “It wouldn’t feel good… So this is an opportunity for me to not only prove to them but myself, that I can really tackle this.”

Brooke said she also wants to be a positive influence for people who have doubted their own abilities because of something someone else said.

“I want to be able to help those people who felt like that, too,” she said. “Anything that they might feel that they are insecure about or they feel uncomfortable with … [I want to show them] they can go and they can do it.”

Since Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in May 2018, Brooke has released a handful of singles, including “Perfect” with Topic, “Low Key” with Tyga and “Lips Don’t Lie” with A Booke wit da Hoodie. She is planning to release her debut solo album before the end of the year.

Brooke is the second Fifth Harmony member to appear on DWTS, as Normani competed during Season 24.

She told Entertainment Tonight that Normani’s experience on the show did influence her decision, but Brooke did not ask her former bandmate for advice.

“I have not told anybody, except my family of course,” she said. “But, I’m excited to take it on myself. Obviously [Normani’s] experience on the show, being there was amazing. She had the most incredible time. And she, girl, is like a whole other level. She is so amazing and so talented. She did unbelievable.”

The “Low Key” singer added, “So I hope I can do the same and I’m ready to go out there… It’s gonna be a different experience, definitely a challenge for me. I don’t have a big dancing background, but this is going to be so much fun y’all. I’m very excited.”

Brooke is one of 12 celebrity contestants taking part in DWTS Season 28. The other contestants are singers Lauren Alaina and Mary Wilson, model Christie Brinkley, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, actors Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek, former NBA player Lamar Odom, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are returning as hosts, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli as judges. The professional dance partners for each celebrity will not be announced until the season premiere airs.

DWTS Season 28 kicks off on Sept. 16 on ABC. It will be the first season of the show since last year, as ABC decided not to have a spring cycle earlier this year.

Photo credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images