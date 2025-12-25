Felony Charges Against ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Personality Dropped

One Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has plenty of reason to celebrate this holiday season after a felony burglary charge against her was dropped.

Karlie Redd, who has been a main cast member on the reality series since it premiered on VH1 in 2012, was arrested back in April in DeKalb County, Georgia after she was accused of entering her ex-husband’s home and stealing several of his personal items, including a watch and a credit card. She was released shortly after on bond.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She told WSB-TV that the allegations were “absolutely not” true, and that she “went over there to check in on my husband because I was worried about him.”

Her arrest came shortly after she divorced her husband for domestic abuse.

“He got arrested for domestic abuse, after that they’re telling me you have to come in for an arrest warrant. I was blindsided,” she said.

Court documents show the state could not prove that Redd stole any items from her ex-husband Teleau Belton’s home.

Her attorney, Steve Sadow, shared a statement noting that the “bogus case against my client Karlie Redd Lewis, one of the stars of the show Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, has been dismissed.”

Redd was grateful that she no longer had to spend her time in court.

“I’m just so happy that I can use my voice and move on with my life and use this as a chapter where I can help other women heal,” she said.