‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Facing Felony Charge

Karlie Redd has found herself in legal trouble. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is facing a felony charge related to a burglary.

11 Alive reports Redd, real name is Karlie Lewis, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The report notes she was charged with burglary in the first degree.

Redd is accused of entering a private home without permission and taking several personal items. A judge approved a warrant for her arrest on April 4, setting her bond at $15,000.

The incident in question happened back in January at a residential property. She reportedly entered the home of her estranged husband Teleau Belton through the rear master bedroom door and took a birth certificate, a watch, and a card belonging to him. She was caught on camera looking through a window and entering the property.

Redd turned herself in on April 23 and was released shortly after on a consent bond. There is no current court date in the case.

Since the case went public, Redd took to social media to address her arrest. “Thank you for all your prayers, support and concerns in my DM’s and text messages! Love y’all,” she wrote.

Steve Sadow, her attorney, added, “As everyone knows, Karlie and her husband are in the midst of a divorce proceeding, and her husband has previously been charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against her. I am very confident Karlie’s case will be resolved favorably.”