‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’: The Human Claw Goes Wrong in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Fear Factor: House of Fear is back with another episode this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Human Claw,” airing on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m. ET on Fox, “A warped game of human claw machine brings the final seven face-to-face with hungry snakes and squeaking rats.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With the $200,000 in sight, alliances are tested and power shifts,” the logline continues. “Who will survive the medieval End Game and secure their spot in the semi-finals?” There is a lot on the line, so the remaining contestants will do whatever it takes to come out on top. Unfortunately, it seems like the human claw machine doesn’t work out so well when Lance is trying to pick rats from a snake pit, and Danielle, with her back turned, is controlling him, and things get a bit dizzy for Lance.

A regular claw machine is already hard, but having to do a human claw machine and not even see where you are controlling, whoever is in the claw, is a whole different level. Even though Lance has been able to get a couple of rats, it doesn’t seem to be working out so well, and the more he spins in circles, the dizzier he’ll get and the less he’ll have a chance to grab rats before the time runs out. If anything, it does seem to be pretty entertaining, even if it does hurt.

With this episode revealing who will make it to the semi-finals, this only means that the competition will be turned up. Dealing with snakes and rats is not going to be easy, regardless of the human claw machine. So fans will want to tune in to see what happens, because as always, no episode of Fear Factor is predictable.

Fear Factor: House of Fear’s first season only has 10 episodes, with the season finale set to air on March 25. There is still a lot to look forward to, a lot more harrowing challenges, and only a few more episodes left. Make sure to check out a sneak peek above from the new episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear, airing on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.