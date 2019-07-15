Farrah Abraham Says Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Jenelle Evans, Amber Portwood ‘Failed as Mothers’

Farrah Abraham isn’t done yet; the Teen Mom alum spoke out again about former co-star Amber Portwood and Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, saying both women are failures as mothers. The 28-year-old mom of one didn’t hold back when TMZ asked her about the rumor that Evans’ husband David Eason‘s admitted killing of the family dog was a publicity stunt.

“No, that’s not a publicity stunt to kill an animal, and she should not be with a man who’s like that,” she said Thursday. “And for her to choose a horrible man over her kids, she’s a failure as a mom. … I don’t think any woman who chooses a man and abuse over her children is in the right state of mind to have kids.”

The Ex on the Beach star said it’s “the same way with Amber” after Portwood was arrested on domestic battery charges earlier this month following an altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“They failed as mothers,” said Abraham, who was fired from Teen Mom OG in October 2017. “The end.”

Earlier that day, Abraham criticized the mother in a different TMZ interview. “I’m not trying to be mean, but I pretty much saw [Amber’s arrest] coming because Amber doesn’t have custody of [her daughter] Leah,” she said. “And I’m pretty sure, even though she’s doing her hardest to be a great mom and have a new opportunity to being a mom, she’s probably lost custody of her new child and she’s just not good in relationships. And, I don’t know, still being on Teen Mom maybe hasn’t made her tougher or [made her learn] her lesson.”

“Amber has always sought help, and how much help do you need? I think she just needs to eliminate the things that are making her angry, which is a relationship [and] maybe the production she works on,” she continued.

Abraham also accused Evans of choosing a “bad relationship” over her kids. “I feel really awful for her kids for that,” she continued. “I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots dogs … I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that. So, I’m teaching my daughter better and we’re living our lives.”

After Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog after it allegedly bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley, Eason and Evans temporarily lost custody of Ensley, Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa. MTV also cut ties with Evans at that time, booting her from Teen Mom 2; Eason had been fired from the network last year after going on a homophobic Twitter spree. A judge recently reinstated the three kids under Evans and Eason’s custody, and Evans continues to maintain that the entire incident was not an orchestrated publicity stunt.