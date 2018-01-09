Farrah Abraham Dubs ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members ‘Trash Moms’

Farrah Abraham won’t let up on her Teen Mom castmates!

The MTV reality star has gone back and forth over whether she’ll continue to appear on Teen Mom OG over the last couple of months, but Monday penned a tweet implying she was done with the show—and her fellow MTV cast members.

Watching @TeenMom @mtv I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of @MTV made up shit to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/DZoD9KB1x7 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 9, 2018

“Watching [Teen Mom OG] [MTV]. I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of [MTV] made up s— to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck [MTV],” she tweeted. “#2018goals #Sorrynotsorry.”

This isn’t the first time Abraham has trashed her fellow Teen Mom OG cast members recently.

In December, she called all of her co-stars out in a mean-spirited tweet.

“I’m just happy [Amber Portwood] stays in bed, [Maci Bookout] sits on the couch, [Catelynn Lowell] smokes weed in her car, [Tyler Baltierra]’s gays [sic] still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses,” she wrote alongside a GIF of herself. “#teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW.”

Baltierra was the only of the dissed MTV personalities to respond directly to Abraham’s allegations in public.

“In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep,” he tweeted.

Abraham has been railing against MTV since she was “fake fired” for her work in the adult entertainment industry by network producers.

She’s recently called the show “fake” and “scripted,” telling fans to watch TLC’s Unexpected if they want to get a realistic look at teen pregnancy.

The adult performer also called out MTV for having a “sexual double standard” after sex shaming her during her fake firing.

“[MTV] let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote in October. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.’”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

