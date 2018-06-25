Farrah Abraham’s Transformation Reveals a Crazy Amount of Plastic Surgery

Farrah Abraham’s hair color isn’t the only thing she’s changed during her time in the reality TV spotlight.

The MTV personality first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, which helped her land a recurring role on Teen Mom and its spinoff Teen Mom OG.

But as you watched the young woman learn to navigate life as a mom to Sophia, deal with a rocky relationship with her own mother and even dive into culinary school on-screen, you may have also spotted the many transformations Abraham was making when the cameras were away.

Fast forward to more recent years and Abraham is still making alterations to her body, and she’s more candid about her plastic surgeries and cosmetic improvements — even if they’re totally TMI.

Take a look at Abraham through the years. You won’t have to look too closely to see some major changes.

Farrah Abraham in 2012

Abraham’s plastic surgery journey began in 2012, the reality TV cast member admits. She says she first had her breasts done before turning 21, which she’s subtly showing off in this throwback snap.

Since this first dive under the knife, the teen mom has had multiple cosmetic procedures. Though many criticize the message she’s sending to her daughter by constantly seeking to ‘improve’ her looks, Abraham sees things very differently.

“If [Sophia] validly wants something, that’s not outlandish, and she envisions herself that way, well then yeah, I’m going to support her,” the controversial mom told In Touch in 2015. “Hopefully, by that time, I’ll have like 15 years or so, I’ll be out with my Ph.D. and my doctorate, and I will be able to help her clinically and personally. So I’m supportive in that.”

Farrah Abraham in 2013

After turning 21, Abraham went in for a rhinoplasty to drastically slim and define her nose. “My nose would get in my way every day… If I’m analyzing something over and over every day instead of going out and having fun and thinking of other things, I’d rather bless myself and get the surgery and move forward in my life,” she told RumorFix. The reality personality added that she has cosmetic surgery on her teeth because they were causing her chronic problems.

She also had a chin implant put in shortly after turning 21, but later had it removed because “it was way too much” and didn’t fit her face properly, she told Bethenny Frankel in 2014.

Farrah Abraham in 2014

Abraham invested in a second breast augmentation to increase her cup size once again, just after she released a sex tape with adult film star James Deen.

In the photo above, the celeb sported a NSFW lingerie outfit for the release of her own line of sex toys, modeled after her own anatomy. To create the bizarre new line of products, video was published of Abraham getting molds taken of her breasts and lady parts. Since she upgraded both of those assets post-molding and production, don’t be surprised if you see a 2.0 version of these toys released in the future, especially since Abraham is rumored to be back in the adult cam business in 2017.

Farrah Abraham in 2015

After her major plastic surgeries were over and done, the controversial reality darling maintained her new look with lip and cheek fillers. When she grew tired of frequently getting her top lip injected to match the fullness of her lower one, she researched and went under the knife for a permanent solution: plastic implants that would sit along a tunnel cut into her lips.

But when the doctor injected the numbing agent, Abraham had such a severe allergic reaction that he couldn’t insert the implants. Her top lip continued to swell and stretch until her mouth looked eerily deformed. “That was a really good wake-up call, and I’m just super happy that I’m alive,” she said on The Doctors.

In true reality TV fashion, she turned to on-screen Botched surgeons Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to help correct her plastic surgery disaster.

Farrah Abraham in 2016

After her lips went back to normal-ish, Abraham set her sights on a new plastic surgery goal: becoming a surgeon herself. “I am starting licensing around January [2016] and then want to work up through cosmetics, aesthetics, everything up to plastic surgery and my Ph.D.,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m just trying to do it and give it my best and that’s where I want to potentially be.”

She hasn’t mentioned anything about this continued education beyond sharing her plans to begin studying, but she has mentioned getting more procedures done for herself. Abraham hasn’t admitted to having butt implants, but she did go in for a consultation and has talked about wanting the procedure done. From the looks of some of her more recent photos, she may have taken the plunge.

Farrah Abraham in 2017

This year, Abraham has blessed fans with a super-candid look into her most recent procedures, both of which were vaginal rejuvenations. In early August, she allowed cameras to follow her as she went to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center to have her lady parts and booty tightened.

“The procedure is performed with a wand that is inserted and moved back and forth for four minutes to tighten the walls of the uterus,” a source told Radar, who shared the videos. “It tightens everything inside your uterus and the walls of the uterus. It also makes the skin thick.”

She visited the center again in late August for another vaginal rejuvenation procedure, which apparently enhances your sex life, making you less wide and boosting lubrication down there.

Stay tuned to see what’s in store next for Abraham, who’s clearly a plastic surgery veteran.

