Farrah Abraham Once Again Teases ‘Teen Mom OG’ Return With More Special Conditions

Despite recent reports and interviews where Farrah Abraham has said she has no interest in returning to Teen Mom, the reality star is telling a different story on her social media and red carpet interviews.

While strolling the red carpet for the Marriage Boot Camp premiere on We TV, Entertainment Tonight asked Abraham if she had any ideas for her return to Teen Mom and the small screen. Her answer was fairly interesting.

“Is that a small screen? I think it could be big. I think Teen Mom should definitely be taking over YouTube, on the airplane when I’m traveling, all over,” Abraham said. “Maybe I’ll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I’ll come back.”

ET did note that Abraham is not in much contact with her former co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood or Catelynn Lowell. She also ruffled a few feathers in recent months by claiming her return would only happen under one condition.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers,” Abraham said in a Radar interview. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

The newbie she referenced is Cheyenne Floyd, the replacement for Abraham’s replacement Bristol Palin.

“It’s been quirky seeing the girls they put in place for me,” Abraham continued. “Seeing how they picture fulfilling my place has been very funny and entertaining to me. No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real.”

ET adds that Abraham did mention her good relationship with the executives and producers at the show. But it was the change in attitude toward her fellow cast members that should interest fans.

“I’m just blessed to have good relationships with the executives and producers and the people that I first met, so that’s great,” Abraham said. “But I do wish the other ladies the best. They’re trying their hardest.”

These comments on the heels of Abraham saying she is through trying to come back on Teen Mom. She has her sights set on more than just reality television.

“I think a lot of people might want to see that, but you know what? I really don’t think my career is going in that direction, it’s more so scripted and feature film right now,” Abraham told HollywoodLife in a chat on Thursday night, the same event where she spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

The bottom line seems to be that fans will just have to wait and see it happen as it happens. Only way to be sure.